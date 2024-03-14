Savannah’s Freshest Breakfast Spots

Rise and shine and ready your waistline because breakfast is back and better than ever

Written by ALLISON LANE FARMER

BREAKFAST ISN’T ONE SIZE FITS ALL. There’s the quick bite on the way to work — a business-like, if expedient, option. There’s the slow weekend breakfast, ideally attended in athleisure with a large cup of coffee in hand. There’s breakfast that blends into lunch, breakfast for dinner and midnight breakfast after a good time (more of a hair-of-the-dog breakfast, if anything). At the risk of sounding like a Dr. Suess book, there’s breakfast that’s light and breakfast at night.

To this end, Savannahians are in luck. A resurgence in the popularity of breakfast foods has ushered in a new wave of restaurants, retro-inspired diners and grab-and-go spots, many from names you might recognize. Each concept brings something different to the plate, so ready your waistlines because breakfast is back and better than ever.

1401 Paulsen St.

What do Waffle House, Two Tides Brewing and an old laundromat have in common? For Liz Massey, they’re the makings of her newest venture, The Laundry. Touted as an American diner and market, The Laundry will bring breakfast all day (and night), plus lunch, dinner and a small market component to the Midtown neighborhood. Liz, who has struck gold with other ventures such as Two Tides Brewing, Smol Bar and now Float Coffee, recognized the need for an approachable and affordable diner option with a homey, come-as-you-are vibe. Look out for Liz’s take on an All-star Breakfast, a host of sandwich options and Southern diner favorites like chicken fried chicken. Expected to open later this year, The Laundry stands to become an all-star addition to Savannah’s growing breakfast scene.

Float Coffee will be available at The Laundry and Goody’s. / Courtesy Two Tides Brewing

1526 Bull St.

From the team behind Bull Street Taco comes a new addition to Savannah’s breakfast scene — Goody’s. Created by owner and chef Jon Massey (albeit no relation to Liz Massey) as a fun, funky little place to grab a quick breakfast, Goody’s will pay homage to Jon’s late grandfather and great-grandfather, who owned a diner by the same name in Greenville, South Carolina. Goody’s will feature a lineup of biscuits, burritos and other traditional breakfast items, but with Jon’s signature twist. Float Coffee from the nearby Starland District neighbor Two Tides Brewing will be on hand and easily accessible via a takeout window — harkening to that feel-good vibe of fast food joints of old. Fans of Bull Street Taco can expect the same focus on great food they’ve come to love but with layers of nostalgia and a darn good breakfast.

Expect delicious baked goods and breakfast staples from Flora + Fauna. / Courtesy Eastwood Media

FLORA + FAUNA

2403 Bull St.

When beloved neighborhood fixture Back in the Day Bakery went up for sale, folks were, to put it mildly, in a tizzy. For chef Brandon Carter, the building represented an opportunity to pay homage to Cheryl Day’s two-plus decades of famed baked goods and round out his impressive portfolio of restaurants, which already includes such notable names as Common Thread, FARM, Wildflower Cafe and Strangebird. And with renowned pastry chef Annie Coleman at his side, a vision for the new space took shape. Slated to open in the spring of this year, Flora + Fauna will feature a bakery, lunch and dinner component. Morning offerings during the week will feature light breakfast staples, while on weekends, patrons can expect a more robust brunch menu with waffles, biscuit sandwiches and the like. Lunches will hone in on a sandwich-forward menu with delicious sides, soups and salads, and transition to a family-style supper club by night. Chefs Carter and Coleman certainly have big shoes to fill, but if their track record is any indication, great things are to come from this talented team.

The Works is a medley of veggie cream cheese, cucumber, tomato and baby spinach. / Courtesy Spread Bagelry

6 West State St.

If Montreal-style bagels hailing from the city of Brotherly Love sounds like a mouthful, wait until you try one. Spread Bagelry, whose Savannah location marks the second southern outpost for the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based chain, prides itself on serving fresh, homemade bagels daily. Boiled in honey-water and malt, then wood-fired before your eyes, Spread’s bagels are the perfect golden base for a decadent roster of toppings. Going the extra mile doesn’t seem to faze the folks at Spread, whose offerings range from a familiar yet beloved meat, egg and cheese combination to The Cure, which boasts a thick cut of tender brisket stacked between jalapeño cream cheese, smoked bacon and eggs. Cheese lovers will delight in the pimento grilled cheese sandwich, while those looking to infuse a vegetable or two into their meal might enjoy The Works, a lighter medley of veggie cream cheese, cucumber, tomato and baby spinach.

2317 Waters Ave.

Recognizing the gaping hole in Savannah’s coffee and breakfast market, Clinton Edminster (the creative force behind Starlandia Supply) sought to remedy it. Enter Waters Cafe. Located in the Waters Avenue corridor, Waters Cafe has become locals’ go-to breakfast and lunch spot, serving up a roster of solid menu items that won’t break the bank. With coffee, smoothies, breakfast and lunch offerings, this colorful cafe has cornered the market on good food and good vibes. Fans of a bagel sandwich will find the Cosmic Karma hits the spot, while those in the mood for a quick bite will delight in The Callahan, a sandwich layered with sliced ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, red onion, banana peppers, a pickle, sauce and dressing all served on a baguette. The result is a tangy, salty and crunchy sandwich that is somehow so simple yet so good — an apt descriptor of Waters Cafe, was there ever one.

1 W. Broughton St.

With a name like Toast! All Day, it’s no surprise this Savannah newcomer has been welcomed with open arms. Toast, which has made a name for itself in Charleston, South Carolina, for its boozy brunches and celebrate everything mindset, is the chef-d’oeuvre of restaurateur Sam Mustafa. Home to a robust brunch, lunch and dinner menu, Toast covers the gamut of Southern classics with a signature Toast twist. Start with the beignets, which are melt-in-your-mouth good and deemed some of the best outside of New Orleans by Food Network. Or, kick things off with a French toast latte topped with whipped cream and served with a fresh toast garnish. The avocado toast is a classic take on a breakfast favorite, while their signature Georgia peach stuffed French toast is a refreshing departure from more mainstream French toast options. Not to be outdone, their drink menu and full bar are another nod to the establishment’s focus on fun dining — a perfect fit for our fun-filled city.