Photography courtesy of THOMPSON SAVANNAH

SETH KEPLINGER, Beverage Manager, Thompson Savannah

While studying exercise science and allied health, Seth discovered that despite his love for sports medicine, hospitality was his true passion – particularly when it came to creating original cocktails. Starting his career in Charleston, South Carolina, under the mentorship of top industry professionals, Seth quickly embraced the opportunity to learn, grow and create with purpose before making his way to Savannah with the intent to impact the food and beverage community in a positive way. Now, as the beverage manager at Thompson Savannah, Seth’s inspired bar program reflects thoughtful and balanced offerings that feature whimsical flavor combinations that push boundaries.

FALLING FORWARD

9 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

3 parts Crème du Mûre blackberry liqueur

3 parts Fresh lemon juice

Topped with Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Combine spiced rum, blackberry liqueur and fresh lemon juice and shake with ice. Strain into old fashioned glasses with ice, top with ginger beer and garnish with fresh blackberries.

Thompson Savannah: 201 Port St. | 912.790.1234 | thompsonsavannah.com