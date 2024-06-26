The Beautiful Utility of Performance Fabrics

Create high-drama outdoor “rooms” with low-maintenance luxury textiles

Written by MARGARET DANIEL

Photographed by DANIEL LEADBEATER

Styled by SARA SPICER

A DECADE AGO, eating dinner al fresco perched on cushioned patio furniture might not have seemed as inviting as an intimate meal atop designated dining chairs, and it probably wasn’t. Stiff, jewel-toned canvas fabrics offered in simple stripes, solids and bold patterns were de rigueur, tough as they were unpalatable.

With a heightened longing for outdoor “rooms” that feel as luxurious as their interior counterparts and a desire for kid- and animal-friendly upholstery that can withstand years of forceful love, performance fabrics have advanced in leaps and bounds, making for a far more comfortable, chic experience by land or sea.

Luxury textiles abound in sumptuous textures, patterns and colors, boasting durable antimicrobial and colorfast properties, with the added bonus of being mildew-, UV- and water-resistant, sure to make a powerful (and long-lasting) statement.

Perennials Jake Stripe in Chartreuse, Sunbrella Lido Stripe in Coastal Blue, Perennials Tres Chic in Capri and Perennials Basket Case in Chartreuse (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More) hang inside the Jepson Center & Telfair Children’s Art Museum.

A decorative bust (Courtyard by Chuck Chewning) sits atop a pile of performance fabrics (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More) shaded from the sun by a vintage rice hat (Clutter Furnishings & Interiors).

Whether you are drawn to a soft woven, velvet or slubby boucle, these hard-wearing textiles are rugged enough to withstand wet bathing suits and sunscreen smears, resist stains and sun fading, but decadent enough for the family room sofa no matter your home’s style.

“Performance fabric has become so versatile in content, quality and pattern that it’s much more conducive to outdoor and indoor living,” says Sherry Saferight, owner of Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More. “We carry well over 15 suppliers in-store because almost everybody is looking for that performance quality because of children’s and animals’ heavy use of furniture. It lends itself to anybody’s and everybody’s needs.”

Here, we took our favorite bolts, trims and al fresco accessories for a spin around Savannah and were impressed by their durability and versatility. So whatever your taste, be bold! These pretty pieces can handle it.

BEAUTIFUL UTILITY

Who says art and antiques have to stay indoors? Mix and match patterns and periods for an open-air environment that’s cozy and full of personality. Portrait and bamboo chair from Clutter Furnishings & Interiors. Pillows, clockwise from top: Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More; Courtyard by Chuck Chewning.

Store punchy outdoor pillows (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More) in a pine foot chest (Jere’s Antiques).

PRETTY POWERFUL

Vintage oushak rugs (Clutter Furnishings & Interiors), Vintage painting (Clutter Furnishings & Interiors), antique George III chair (Jere’s Antiques), watering can (Courtyard by Chuck Chewning)

DELIGHTFUL RUGGEDNESS

A breezy dinner party in the North Garden maple grove at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum is anchored by cast iron garden chairs (Courtyard by Chuck Chewning). Custom pillow, tablecloth and Thibaut napkin (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More).

An iron table is elegantly draped in Revolution’s Linus in Navy (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More), and topped with a Kiernan tray and cloche (Courtyard by Chuck Chewning)

SHEER STRENGTH

Barclay Butera Phalaenopsis in Ceramic Bowl and denim garden gloves (Courtyard by Chuck Chewning); Thibaut sheer curtain panels (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More)