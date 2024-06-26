The Beautiful Utility of Performance Fabrics

Margaret Daniel

Outdoor pillows in a storage chest

For an outdoor space that feels extra special, mix old and new. A pine foot chest (Jere’s Antiques) is the perfect place to store punchy outdoor pillows (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More).

Create high-drama outdoor “rooms” with low-maintenance luxury textiles

Written by MARGARET DANIEL
Photographed by DANIEL LEADBEATER
Styled by SARA SPICER

A DECADE AGO, eating dinner al fresco perched on cushioned patio furniture might not have seemed as inviting as an intimate meal atop designated dining chairs, and it probably wasn’t. Stiff, jewel-toned canvas fabrics offered in simple stripes, solids and bold patterns were de rigueur, tough as they were unpalatable. 

With a heightened longing for outdoor “rooms” that feel as luxurious as their interior counterparts and a desire for kid- and animal-friendly upholstery that can withstand years of forceful love, performance fabrics have advanced in leaps and bounds, making for a far more comfortable, chic experience by land or sea.

Luxury textiles abound in sumptuous textures, patterns and colors, boasting durable antimicrobial and colorfast properties, with the added bonus of being mildew-, UV- and water-resistant, sure to make a powerful (and long-lasting) statement.

Performance fabrics hanging on a clothesline
Perennials Jake Stripe in Chartreuse, Sunbrella Lido Stripe in Coastal Blue, Perennials Tres Chic in Capri and Perennials Basket Case in Chartreuse (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More) hang inside the Jepson Center & Telfair Children’s Art Museum.
A decorative bust in a a vintage rice hat
A decorative bust (Courtyard by Chuck Chewning) sits atop a pile of performance fabrics (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More) shaded from the sun by a vintage rice hat (Clutter Furnishings & Interiors).

Whether you are drawn to a soft woven, velvet or slubby boucle, these hard-wearing textiles are rugged enough to withstand wet bathing suits and sunscreen smears, resist stains and sun fading, but decadent enough for the family room sofa no matter your home’s style.

“Performance fabric has become so versatile in content, quality and pattern that it’s much more conducive to outdoor and indoor living,” says Sherry Saferight, owner of Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More. “We carry well over 15 suppliers in-store because almost everybody is looking for that performance quality because of children’s and animals’ heavy use of furniture. It lends itself to anybody’s and everybody’s needs.”

Here, we took our favorite bolts, trims and al fresco accessories for a spin around Savannah and were impressed by their durability and versatility. So whatever your taste, be bold! These pretty pieces can handle it.

BEAUTIFUL UTILITY

Outdoor sitting area
Who says art and antiques have to stay indoors? Mix and match patterns and periods for an open-air environment that’s cozy and full of personality. Portrait and bamboo chair from Clutter Furnishings & Interiors. Pillows, clockwise from top: Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More; Courtyard by Chuck Chewning.
Outdoor pillows in a storage chest
Store punchy outdoor pillows (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More) in a pine foot chest (Jere’s Antiques).

PRETTY POWERFUL

Antique chair sitting on outdoor rugs
Vintage oushak rugs (Clutter Furnishings & Interiors), Vintage painting (Clutter Furnishings & Interiors), antique George III chair (Jere’s Antiques), watering can (Courtyard by Chuck Chewning)
Green watering can on an outdoor rug

DELIGHTFUL RUGGEDNESS

Cast iron garden chairs and table covered in a performance fabric table cloth
A breezy dinner party in the North Garden maple grove at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum is anchored by cast iron garden chairs (Courtyard by Chuck Chewning). Custom pillow, tablecloth and Thibaut napkin (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More).
Iron picnic table
An iron table is elegantly draped in Revolution’s Linus in Navy (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More), and topped with a Kiernan tray and cloche (Courtyard by Chuck Chewning)

SHEER STRENGTH

Barclay butera phalaenopsis in a ceramic bowl
Barclay Butera Phalaenopsis in Ceramic Bowl and denim garden gloves (Courtyard by Chuck Chewning); Thibaut sheer curtain panels (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More)
Bust covered in blue velvet fabric
Garden bust and capitals (Courtyard by Chuck Chewning), Blue velvet and woven cord (Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More)

Photo props courtesy of:
Clutter Furnishings & Interiors
Courtyard by Chuck Chewning
Jere’s Antiques
Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More

Shot on location at:
Jepson Center & Telfair Children’s Art Museum
Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

