The Beautiful Utility of Performance Fabrics

Create high-drama outdoor “rooms” with low-maintenance luxury textiles
Written by MARGARET DANIEL
Photographed by DANIEL LEADBEATER
Styled by SARA SPICER
A DECADE AGO, eating dinner al fresco perched on cushioned patio furniture might not have seemed as inviting as an intimate meal atop designated dining chairs, and it probably wasn’t. Stiff, jewel-toned canvas fabrics offered in simple stripes, solids and bold patterns were de rigueur, tough as they were unpalatable.
With a heightened longing for outdoor “rooms” that feel as luxurious as their interior counterparts and a desire for kid- and animal-friendly upholstery that can withstand years of forceful love, performance fabrics have advanced in leaps and bounds, making for a far more comfortable, chic experience by land or sea.
Luxury textiles abound in sumptuous textures, patterns and colors, boasting durable antimicrobial and colorfast properties, with the added bonus of being mildew-, UV- and water-resistant, sure to make a powerful (and long-lasting) statement.
Whether you are drawn to a soft woven, velvet or slubby boucle, these hard-wearing textiles are rugged enough to withstand wet bathing suits and sunscreen smears, resist stains and sun fading, but decadent enough for the family room sofa no matter your home’s style.
“Performance fabric has become so versatile in content, quality and pattern that it’s much more conducive to outdoor and indoor living,” says Sherry Saferight, owner of Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More. “We carry well over 15 suppliers in-store because almost everybody is looking for that performance quality because of children’s and animals’ heavy use of furniture. It lends itself to anybody’s and everybody’s needs.”
Here, we took our favorite bolts, trims and al fresco accessories for a spin around Savannah and were impressed by their durability and versatility. So whatever your taste, be bold! These pretty pieces can handle it.
BEAUTIFUL UTILITY
PRETTY POWERFUL
DELIGHTFUL RUGGEDNESS
SHEER STRENGTH
Photo props courtesy of:
Clutter Furnishings & Interiors
Courtyard by Chuck Chewning
Jere’s Antiques
Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric & More
Shot on location at:
Jepson Center & Telfair Children’s Art Museum
Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum