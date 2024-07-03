A Brush with Greatness

Design Q&A: BOB CHRISTIAN, Decorative Painter, Bob Christian Decorative Art

Written by MARGARET DANIEL

RENOWNED DECORATIVE PAINTER Bob Christian is proud to call the Hostess City home. When he’s not in his Taylor Street gallery, the artist and faux finisher can be found behind the doors of America’s most superbly appointed homes, crafting elaborate murals, decorative floors, doors and furnishings for the world’s premiere decorators.

After attending art school in Atlanta and honing his craft through apprenticeships in New York, Christian decamped to Savannah, bringing his high style to the Lowcountry. Here, nature’s beauty and the works of an international cache of creatives continue to fuel his art.

ON HIS ART SCHOOL EXPERIENCE

I attended the Atlanta College of Art at the High Museum in Atlanta. The teaching [emphasized] guidance, helping you to decide where your interests would lead you and how to develop your own style in that field.

The most valuable thing I learned there was that if you want to be an artist, don’t expect to make a lot of money and accept that you are probably going to have to do whatever is necessary to support yourself and do your art.

In 2020, Christian won the Arthur Ross Award for Fine Arts from The Institute of Classical Architecture and Art. His gallery on West Taylor Street displays his decorative murals and objects. // Joseph Byrd Commercial Photographer

ON HIS LIFE-ALTERING APPRENTICESHIP

Working for John Rosselli and Furlow Gatewood was the beginning of a career, and living in New York City in the ’70s and ’80s was probably the best education in the arts I have ever received.

Working in the basement of their small antiques and decoration shop on the Upper East Side, I was exposed to and taught the trade of decorative painting, mostly on furniture and objects. John traveled the world to buy for the shop, and as a result, I became acquainted with all types of decoration from all periods.

John and Furlow had a great sense of personal style and taste and, as I learned in school, once you have been exposed to the best, you can develop your own way.

ON INDUSTRY TRENDS AND THE IMPORTANCE OF DEDICATION

If you are truly an interested and hungry artist, you can adapt your creative talent to any medium. As far as I know, there are schools that still teach techniques such as graining, marbling, gilding, etc.

I learned by watching and experimenting. Like any art form, you have to love what you are doing, educate yourself in any way possible, observe good style and taste, and patiently put in years of blood, sweat and tears before you begin to see the light.

I have had people to assist in my work and all have learned something. Michael Carnahan has worked with us since he was an illustration major at the Savannah College of Art and Design. He has developed and mastered the realm of decorative art.

Hopefully, the art of hand-done craftsmanship will continue but, unfortunately, trends tend to dictate what happens.

Four fantasy garden panels painted by Christian. // Courtesy Bob Christian

ON TURNING SOUTH TOWARD HOME

The reason my wife, Julia, and I moved here after New York City was not only were we native Georgians, but the move offered beauty, history, the ocean … and the luxury of space. Savannah was small, and Lynn Morgan, a Savannah native who was living in New York City and working for House Beautiful, suggested I meet several notable people who might be able to assist me in starting my career in the South. Connie Hartridge, a decorator, Betty Williams and Susan Patterson, both shop owners, Ann Osteen, a local artist, and Betty Rauers with the Historic Savannah Foundation, were all inspirational in our venture.

ON HIS MULTI-TALENTED FAMILY MEMBERS

Julia has always been an artist and my inspiration. She has developed a style that is all her own and has a special love for the figure. Her work has a certain freedom and happiness, which is memorable for me. Julia practices all mediums from oil, pastel, conté pencil, pen and ink to colored pencil, and she shows her work at her studio and gallery at 114 W. Taylor St.

My brother, Howard, who has lived in New York City for nearly 50 years, has always inspired and supported me. Howard and I both worked for John Rosselli and Furlow Gatewood. Since then, Howard has worked for the now-closed Andre Emmerich Gallery, which represented many notable artists, managed Bunny Williams and John Rosselli’s shop, Treillage, and from Treillage, became the design editor for Architectural Digest. He now travels the country as a freelance stylist.

All three of my sons have inherited an innate sense of the arts. Robert studies classical painting at Grand Central Atelier in New York City, James works for an interior design business in Atlanta, and Henry works for Miriam Ellner in New York City, specializing in the art of verre églomisé.

A pair of French commodes painted by Christian. // Courtesy Bob Christian

ON HIS NIGHTSTAND READS AND CURRENT DESIGN INFLUENCES

Julia and I mostly depend on art books for inspiration, but Julia is a lot more educated in them than I am. On our nightstand are “Bed” by Maira Kalman and “Jo van Gogh-Bonger: The Woman Who Made Vincent Famous” by Hans Luijten. Another book I am revisiting is “Antonio Lopez: Fashion, Art, Sex, and Disco” by Roger and Mauricio Padilha.

I do not know where my inspiration comes from, but generally speaking, when the hand hits the brush, it will tell me what is next.