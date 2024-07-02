Savannah Health Guide 2024

Savannah magazine’s annual supplement of health news to know in the 912

The Mouth Guards: Meet the team of dentists and specialists keeping the Ghost Pirates on solid ice.

Keeping Children Cybersafe: How the Kids Online Safety Act can put parents back in the digital driver’s seat.

All Dried Up: A new, noninvasive treatment puts an end to profuse sweating.

An “A” for Empathy: As youth suicide rates rise across the nation, local school initiatives aim to bring the painful issue out of the dark.

The Whole Picture of Health: Overcoming obstacles helped Cale Robert Hall create a healthy life dedicated to helping others

Yes, Tonight, Sweetheart: Hormone therapy helps recharge menopause-induced low libido.

A Balancing Act: Essential resources help to support the growing number of middle-aged adults acting as caregivers for both their children and aging parents.

Back in Action: Savannah’s spinal solutions aim to eliminate the pain

Ageless Altruism: What we can learn from an octogenarian Toby Hollenberg’s age-defying approach to civic engagement.

Special Advertising Sections: Meet the doctors, medical professionals and dentists keeping Savannah healthy from head to toe.