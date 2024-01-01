The above photo titled “Fog Rolling In at theBluff” was taken by Katie McGee and was last year’s winner in the Professional Category.

Savannah magazine is excited to introduce our second annual “So Savannah” photo contest — inspired by the city’s inimitable beauty and creative spirit.

We’re looking for professional, amateur and student (under 18 years of age) photographers to share their best original images that capture the essence of the Greater Savannah area and Georgia coast.

Submissions begin: January 15, 2024

Deadline to enter: March 22, 2024

Cash prizes:

Amateur Category = $400

Professional Category = $400

Student (under 18 years of age) = $200

Readers’ Favorite = $200

Official Rules:

Each applicant may submit up to five images in only one of the categories.

Submissions will be judged by the Savannah magazine team as well as a panel of guest judges. The finalists and winning photographs will appear in the July/August 2024 issue of Savannah magazine.

Additionally, Savannah magazine will host an online Readers’ Favorite award at savannahmagazine.com. That winner will be announced in the September/October 2024 issue and receive a $200 prize.

All submitted photographs must be in digital format. Only online entries will be eligible. No print or film submissions will be accepted for entry into this contest. All digital files must be 10 megabytes or smaller, in JPEG, .jpeg or .jpg format, and at least 5,000 pixels wide (if a horizontal image) or 3,000 pixels tall (if a vertical image) at 300 dpi.

By entering this contest, participants grant Savannah magazine the right to use and publish their names and photographs in print and online.

The contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are copyright of Savannah magazine. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Photographers submitting in the contest also grant to Visit Savannah (Savannah Convention and Visitors Bureau) the right to use and publish their name and photograph in print and online. Photographers waive any liability or claims against Savannah magazine, Morris Communications or related parties/officers/employees for entry into the So Savannah contest, including such photo usage by Morris Communications or Visit Savannah.

Entrants agree to abide by the terms of these official rules and by the decisions of the contest administrators.

Employees of Savannah magazine, its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

Savannah magazine Privacy Policy

Our Commitment to Privacy

Savannah magazine respects the privacy of users on the Internet and has developed this privacy policy to protect user privacy on its Web sites. The purpose of this policy is to explain the types of information Savannah magazine obtains about the users of the “So Savannah” Photo Contest, how the information is obtained, how it is used, how it may be disclosed to others, and how users can restrict its use or disclosure.

Personally Identifiable Information

Online privacy concerns focus on the protection of “personally identifiable” information which an individual or customer reasonable expects to be kept private. As the term suggests, “personally identifiable” information is information that can be associated with a specific individual or entity.

The only personally identifiable information Savannah magazine obtains about individual users through our web sites is information supplied voluntarily by the user. Users interacting with our sites may provide Savannah magazine with name, address, telephone number, e-mail address, domain name or URL or other personally identifiable information that Savannah magazine may use for its own business purposes. Savannah magazine will collect and use this information for the ability to provide and change service, to anticipate and resolve problems with your service, for billing purposes, or to create or inform you of products and services that better meet your needs.

Non-Personally Identifiable Information

Savannah magazine does collect some non-personally identifiable generic information about our users as a means of measuring the effectiveness of our web sites. Savannah magazine identifies certain user information in the normal course of operation, but such information does not reveal a user’s personal identity. We collect this information only in the aggregate and use it to evaluate and improve our web sites. The following are examples of non-personally identifiable generic information:

IP Addresses: An IP address is a number that is assigned to a user’s computer whenever that user is using the World Wide Web. Web site servers must be able to identify individual computers by their IP address. Savannah magazine collects IP addresses for the purposes of system administration security and to report aggregate usage information. Savannah magazine does not link IP addresses to any personally identifiable information.

Computer settings: Settings, technical and other information from your computer, such as your operating system, browser version, connectivity, various communication parameters and other information related to the operation and interaction of Savannah magazine web sites may be collected by Savannah magazine. Except as otherwise provided in this policy, Savannah magazine will use such information solely in order to provide technically appropriate formatting of information provided by Savannah magazine. The collection of this information will not include any personally identifiable information about you or any individual user.

Cookies

Cookies are pieces of information that are used for record keeping purposes. Cookies allow Savannah magazine to save certain information about a user, such as individual preferences, in order to facilitate and enhance the user’s future activity on the Savannah magazine web site. Savannah magazine will not use cookies to retrieve information from a user’s computer that was not originally sent in a cookie. Except as otherwise provided in this policy, Savannah magazine shall not use information transferred through cookies for any promotional or marketing purposes, and shall not share that information with any third parties for any reason. A user may refuse cookies by turning off that feature on their web browser.

Disclosure

Savannah magazine will not sell, trade, or disclose to third parties any personally identifiable information derived from registration for or use of a Savannah magazine service without the consent of the customer, except as required by subpoena, search warrant, or court order pursuant to applicable law, regulation or legal process or in the case of imminent physical harm to the customer or others.

Non-Participation

Any user who does not wish to receive further contacts from Savannah magazine may write to 6602 Abercorn St., Suite 202, Savannah, GA 31405.

Data Security

Savannah magazine will protect the confidentiality of its customer’s personally identifiable information to the fullest extent possible and consistent with law and legitimate interests of Savannah magazine and its employees. To protect the loss, misuse, and alteration of such information, Savannah magazine has appropriate physical, electronic and management procedures in place.

Contact Us

If you have any questions about this privacy policy, the practices of this site, or your dealings with this web site, you can contact us by writing to 6602 Abercorn St., Suite 202, Savannah, GA 31405.

Savannah magazine is not responsible for the content or the privacy practices of non-Savannah magazine websites, including web sites reached through a link on a Savannah magazine website. Other web sites may have different privacy policies, or no policy. Users should review the privacy policies of any web site before providing personal information.

Should Savannah magazine modify its practices regarding the collection and use of information obtained from users in the future, this privacy policy will be amended to reflect such modifications.