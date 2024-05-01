Women in Business: Leslie Padró Wiggins

FLAVORS FOOD TOURS

I AM PROUD OF: Flavors Food Tours, our award-winning culinary tour company featured in USA Today, CNN, Travel + Leisure, Forbes and Frommers. We serve visitors and locals alike to Savannah; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, authentic regional cuisine and cocktails while sharing the history and culture of those areas with guests.

THE SECRET TO GOOD BUSINESS IN SAVANNAH: As a food tour company owner, it’s knowing great and varied places to break bread. Flavors Food Tours guests taste cuisine ranging from “must-visit” family-owned eateries to newer establishments that have carved a name out for themselves due to their quality.

I’VE LEARNED THE HARD WAY THAT: As a food tour company, we have to start with great food first. It can be easy to want to cover all the amazing historical and architectural features of Savannah in our three-hour tours, but as a food tour, the cuisine takes center stage.

MY TOOLS OF THE TRADE: Taste buds and people skills. People book a food tour to eat great representations of the local food and to get a sense of the city. My job is to, through eating and drinking, know where to take people. I am also tasked with learning the history and architecture of a city and successfully communicating that to others.

I AM THANKFUL FOR: Each valuable team member and what they bring to the table — literally — as well as my family, who supports me in all my wild foodie aspirations.

OUR CLIENTS HAVE SAID: “I’m a Savannah native and thought I knew most of the history and places to eat in Savannah. Our tour stopped at some cool places with awesome food and history. The guide was really entertaining, and the walk was just a long enough stroll through our amazing city. What a fun way to spend the afternoon!”

WE OFFER: A Southern Traditions Dinner Tour, a True South Lunch Tour and private tours where visitors can progressively dine with us in a safe, sustainable and environmentally responsible manner.

WE ARE: Professionally certified by Food Tour Pros, members of the World Food Travel Association and Savannah Chamber of Commerce as well as members and advisors to the Global Food Tourism Association.