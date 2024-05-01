Women in Business: Katie Alba & Jamie Wallace

SOUTHERN BENEFITS CONSULTING

OUR MISSION: To help businesses create innovative employee benefits solutions to reach their financial goals through a consultative approach. Although we always seek to help our clients prosper their business, provide security to their employees and give hope and a future to both the business and their community, at the end of the day, our mission is about as straightforward as they come: To help as many people as much as possible for as long as possible.

WE ADMIRE WOMEN WHO: Aren’t afraid to dance to the beat of their own drum and are willing to blaze a trail — especially in a male dominated industry — to see their dreams realized. Above all, though, I admire women who delight in others’ success and seek to uplift those around them. — Jamie Wallace

I HOPE MORE WOMEN WILL: Stop being scared to be themselves and stop worrying about what everyone else thinks of them (just like when they were in high school). It doesn’t matter! — Katie Alba

BEST BUSINESS ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED:

Jamie Wallace: “Any task you can pay someone to do 80% as effective as you needs to be delegated so you can spend your time doing the things that only you can for your business.” — Candace Jackson

Katie Alba: “Bottle that stuff up, sis, we got kids to raise, money to make and people to aggravate.” — TikTok 2024

THE SECRET TO GOOD BUSINESS IN SAVANNAH IS: Grace. Your reputation matters. Do your best to do right by others, client or not, and when you can, demonstrate the gift of grace. We never know the challenges others face. Give lots of it. You won’t regret it. You may just find you need a little grace one day, too. — Jamie Wallace