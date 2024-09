The Best of Savannah 2024

The results are in for Savannah magazine’s 23nd annual reader-voted poll. Discover the people, places and plates that our readers find peachy keen

Best of Savannah celebrates the distinct sights, sounds, scents, flavors and feelings that make Savannah so special. Winners were determined by reader votes alone. Only one ballot per person was accepted; duplicate ballots and those without a verifiable name and address were automatically disqualified. Savannah magazine does not control how individuals campaigned.

Look out for the ballot for next year's Best of Savannah in March 2025.

Congratulations to all our winners and runners up, and thank you to all who participated. This is your city, your magazine, your Best of Savannah list.

EATS

APPETIZERS

Ardsley Station

Runner-up: OAK 36 Bar + Kitchen

BAGEL

Big Bon Bodega

Runner-up: The Midtown Deli & Bagel Shop

BARBECUE

Sandfly Barbecue

Runner-up: Wiley’s Championship BBQ

BREAKFAST

The Collins Quarter

Runner-up: Clary’s Cafe

BRUNCH

The Collins Quarter

Runner-up: B. Matthew’s Eatery

BURGER

Green Truck Neighborhood Pub

Runner-up: B&D Burgers

BUSINESS LUNCH

The Vault Kitchen & Market

Runner-up: The Five Spot

CATERER

Erica Davis Lowcountry

Runner-up: Thrive Catering

CHEAP EATS

Sly’s Sliders and Fries

Runner-up (TIE): Jalapeños Mexican Grill and Zunzi’s

CHEF

Kirk Blaine, Castaways and Chef Kirk Blaine Catering

Runner-up: Mashama Bailey, The Grey

CHINESE

E-TANG

Runner-up: Flock to the Wok

FARM BAG/BOX DELIVERY

Local Farmbag

Runner-up: Billy’s Botanicals

FINE DINING

Common Thread

Runner-up: The Olde Pink House

FOOD TRUCK

Chazito’s Latin Cuisine

Runner-up: Two Tides Crispi

FRESH/ORGANIC GROCERY STORE

Brighter Day Natural Foods Market

Runner-up: Whole Foods Market

FRIED CHICKEN

Brochu’s Family Tradition

Runner-up: Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room

FRIES

Green Truck Neighborhood Pub

Runner-up: Five Guys

GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONS

Kayak Kafé

Runner-up: Brighter Day Natural Foods Market

HOSPITALITY GROUP

The Kessler Collection

Runner-up: Live Oak Restaurant Group

INDIAN

NaaN on Broughton

Runner-up: Pakwan Indian Cuisine

ITALIAN

Bella’s Italian Cafe

Runner-up: Bella Napoli Italian Bistro

JAPANESE

Hirano’s

Runner-up: Ukiyo

JUICE/SMOOTHIES

Brighter Day Natural Foods Market

Runner-up: Blend & Press Wellness Bar

LATE-NIGHT FOOD

Fancy Parker’s Urban Gourmet

Runner-up: Ellie’s Crow Bar & Grill

MEDITERRANEAN

Shuk Savannah

Runner-up: Troy Mediterranean Cuisine

MEXICAN

Tequila’s Town Mexican Restaurant

Runner-up: Jalapeños Mexican Grill

NEW RESTAURANT (less than a year old)

Saint Bibiana

Runner-up: Strange Bird

OUTDOOR DINING (non-waterfront)

The Collins Quarter

Runner-up: Starland Yard

OYSTERS

Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar

Runner-up: Brochu’s Family Tradition

PIZZA

Vinnie Van Go-Go’s

Runner-up: Screamin’ Mimi’s

PRODUCE MARKET

Davis Produce

Runner-up: Forsyth Farmers’ Market

RESTAURATEUR (TIE)

Anthony Debreceny, Southern Cross Hospitality and Ele Tran, Rhino Hospitality Group

Runner-up: Ansley Williams, Live Oak Restaurant Group

SALAD

Kayak Kafé

Runner-up: Starland Café

SANDWICHES

Finches Sandwiches & Sundries

Runner-up: Rocky’s NY Deli & Italian Catering

SEAFOOD

Erica Davis Lowcountry

Runner-up: Tubby’s Tank House, tubbysthunderbolt.com

SEAFOOD MARKET

Russo’s Seafood Market

Runner-up: Jackie’s Seafood Market

SHRIMP AND GRITS

Erica Davis Lowcountry

Runner-up: Vic’s on the River

SOUTHERN

Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room

Runner-up: Erica Davis Lowcountry

SPECIALTY/GOURMET FOOD STORE

Provisions

Runner-up: Brighter Day Natural Foods Market

STEAK

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Runner-up: The Steakhouse on Whitemarsh

SUSHI (TIE)

Sushi Hana and The Vault Kitchen & Market

Runner-up: Coco & Moss

TACOS

Bull Street Taco

Runner-up: Tequila’s Town Mexican Restaurant

TAKEOUT

E-TANG

Runner-up: Erica Davis Lowcountry

THAI

Chiriya’s Thai Cuisine

Runner-up: PJ’s Thai

VEGETARIAN

Kayak Kafé

Runner-up: Chiriya’s Thai Cuisine

VIETNAMESE

Flying Monk Noodle Bar

Runner-up: Saigon Bistro

WATERFRONT DINING

The Wyld

Runner-up: Vic’s on the River

WINGS

520 Wings

Runner-up: Coach’s Corner

SWEETS & COFFEE

BAKERY

Baker’s Pride Bakery

Runner-up: Auspicious Baking Company

CANDY SHOP

River Street Sweets

Runner-up: Savannah’s Candy Kitchen

CHOCOLATE

River Street Sweets

Runner-up: Chocolat by Adam Turoni

COFFEE ROASTER

Savannah Coffee Roasters

Runner-up: PERC Coffee

COFFEE SHOP

Foxy Loxy Cafe

Runner-up: Friendship Coffee Company

COOKIES

Two Smart Cookies

Runner-up: Byrd Cookie Company

CUPCAKES

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Runner-up: Baker’s Pride Bakery

CUSTOM CAKES

Wicked Cakes of Savannah

Runner-up: Flirt with Dessert

DOUGHNUTS

Baker’s Pride Bakery

Runner-up: Auspicious Baking Company

FROZEN TREATS (other than ice cream)

Savannah Square Pops

Runner-up: Doki Doki Ice Creamery

ICE CREAM

Leopold’s Ice Cream

Runner-up: Doki Doki Ice Creamery

MACARONS

Le Macaron French Pastries

Runner-up: Marché de Macarons

TEA

Hale Tea Co.

Runner-up: Yaupon Teahouse + Apothecary

TEA ROOM

Gryphon

Runner-up: The Savannah Tea Room

BARS, BOOZE & BEER

BARTENDER

Taylor Jones, Stone & Webster Chophouse

Runner-up: Mikie Jacobs, Barrelhouse South, among other downtown bars

BEER LIST

World of Beer

Runner-up: Crystal Beer Parlor

BREWERY

Service Brewing Co.

Runner-up: Two Tides Brewing Company

DIVE BAR

Ellie’s Crow Bar & Grill

Runner-up: The Original Pinkie Masters

HAPPY HOUR

Ardsley Station

Runner-up: Cohen’s Retreat

LIQUOR/PACKAGE STORE

Habersham Beverage

Runner-up: Johnnie Ganem’s Wine & Package Shop

NEW BAR (less than a year old)

Das Box

Runner-up: The Hawthorn Minibar and Lounge

NIGHTCLUB

Electric Moon Skytop Lounge

Runner-up: Club One

NONALCOHOLIC MENU

Bar Julian at Thompson Savannah

Runner-up: Cohen’s Retreat

PUB

Six Pence Pub

Runner-up: McDonough’s Restaurant & Lounge

ROOFTOP BAR

Bar Julian at Thompson Savannah

Runner-up: Peregrin at Perry Lane Hotel

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Artillery

Runner-up: Savoy Society

SPORTS BAR

Coach’s Corner

Runner-up: Savannah Taphouse

WINE BAR

Sobremesa

Runner-up: Late Air

WINE LIST

Sobremesa

Runner-up: Late Air

WINE SHOP

Savannah Wine Cellar

Runner-up: Provisions

CULTURE & FUN

ART GALLERY

Laney Contemporary

Runner-up: ARTS Southeast + Sulfur Studios

ARTIST

Bellamy Murphy

Runner-up: Katie Napoli

BAND/MUSICIAN

Turtle Folk

Runner-up: The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

CHARITY EVENT/FUNDRAISER

Wine, Women & Shoes — Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire

Runner-up: Women Who Rule — The United Way of the Coastal Empire

COMPANY TO WORK FOR

BankSouth

Runner-up: Southern Motors Group

DATE NIGHT

Common Thread

Runner-up: Garibaldi Savannah

DIY STUDIO/CLASS/WORKSHOP

Hostess City Hot Glass

Runner-up: Knack Studio

FESTIVAL

Savannah Music Festival

Runner-up: Savannah Jazz Festival

GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT

Savannah Smiles Dueling Pianos

Runner-up: Bar Julian at Thompson Savannah

GOLF COURSE (Private)

The Savannah Golf Club

Runner-up: The Landings Golf & Athletic Club

GOLF COURSE (Public)

Bacon Park Golf Course

Runner-up: The Club at Savannah Harbor

GROUP TO VOLUNTEER FOR

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire

Runner-up: America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

GUYS’ NIGHT OUT

Electric Moon Skytop Lounge

Runner-up: Starland Yard

HISTORIC SITE/ATTRACTION

Wormsloe State Historic Site

Runner-up: Fort Pulaski National Monument

INFLUENCER

Amber Capps

Runner-up: Samantha Long, Samantha in Savannah

LIVE MUSIC

Victory North, victorynorthconcerts.com

Runner-up: District Live at Plant Riverside District

MUSEUM

Telfair Museums

Runner-up: National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

RADIO STATION

WRHQ 105.3 FM Quality Rock

Runner-up: WAEV 97.3 KISSFM

THEATER COMPANY

The Historic Savannah Theatre

Runner-up: Savannah Children’s Theatre

SHOPPING

AFFORDABLE FASHION

Red Clover Boutique

Runner-up: J. Paige

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES

Picker Joe’s Antique Mall & Vintage Market

Runner-up: Jones & Bull

BIKES AND BIKE REPAIR

Quality Bike Shop

Runner-up: Perry Rubber Bike Shop

BRIDAL/FORMAL WEAR

Ivory & Beau

Runner-up: The White Magnolia Bridal Collection

CARS (NEW)

Southern Motors Group

Runner-up: Critz Auto Group

CARS (USED)

Southern Motors Group

Runner-up: Grainger Automotive Group (Nissan, Honda)

CBD PRODUCTS

Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary

Runner-up: Avni Farms Dispensary

CLOTHING DESIGNER

Emily McCarthy, Emily McCarthy

Runner up: Emily Bargeron, Mamie Ruth, East & Up and Mess Hall Truck Shop

CONSIGNMENT CLOTHING

Labels on Liberty

Runner-up: Designer’s Consignment

FINE JEWELRY

Levy Jewelers

Runner-up: 13 Secrets Jewelry Gallery

GIFTS AND DÉCOR

Polka Dots Gifts and Accessories

Runner-up: One Fish Two Fish

HANDBAGS

Satchel.

Runner-up: Madison & 5th

INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE

E. Shaver, Bookseller

Runner-up: The Stacks Bookstore

JEWELRY DESIGNER

Mary Liz Craft, M. Liz Jewelry

Runner-up: Chad Crawford, 13 Secrets Jewelry Gallery

MADE-IN-SAVANNAH PRODUCT

Honey by Savannah Bee Company

Runner-up: Handbags by Satchel.

MEN’S CLOTHING

J. Parker Ltd.

Runner-up: John B. Rourke Gentlemen’s Clothiers

NEW BUSINESS

The Fancy Pheasant

Runner-up: J. Parker Ladies

SHOES

Globe Shoe Company

Runner-up: Fleet Feet

SPORTS/OUTDOOR WEAR

Rivers & Glen Trading Co.

Runner-up: Half-Moon Outfitters

VINTAGE FASHION

House of Strut

Runner-up: East & Up Vintage

WOMEN’S CLOTHING

Morgan Rae Boutique

Runner-up: J. Parker Ladies

SERVICES

AD AGENCY

The JFA Agency

Runner-up: RobMark

ATTORNEY

Harris G. Martin, Bouhan Falligant

Runner-up: David Eichholz, The Eichholz Law Firm

AUDIO/VIDEO/LIGHTING PRODUCTION

Stage Front

Runner-up: Advanced A/V Rentals

AUTO REPAIR

Savannah Car Care

Runner-up: Dixie Motors

BOAT DETAILING AND MAINTENANCE (TIE)

Alpha Marine Detailing and Hale Marine Services Inc.

Runner-up: Waterline Up LLC

CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

Coomer, Coomer & Routhier P.C.

Runner-up: Hancock Askew & Co. LLP

COMMUNITY BANK/FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

BankSouth

Runner-up: Truist

CONVENIENCE STORE

Parker’s Kitchen

Runner-up: Enmarket

DJ

All About You Entertainment

Runner-up: José Ray

DRY CLEANER

Curry Dry Cleaners

Runner-up: David’s Dry Cleaners

EVENT RENTALS

EventWorks Rentals — Savannah

Runner-up: Beachview Event Rentals & Design

FINANCIAL PLANNER

Jayne W. Di Vincenzo, Fiduciary EDGE Advisors

Runner-up: Wendy J. Wallace, Lighthouse Financial Group

FLIGHT SCHOOL

Savannah Aviation

Runner-up: FlightSafety International

FLORIST

John Davis Florist

Runner-up: Garden on the Square

GRAPHIC DESIGNER/DESIGN FIRM

The JFA Agency

Runner-up: Blue Edge Business Solutions

INSURANCE COMPANY/AGENCY (auto, life, etc.)

State Farm

Runner-up: Bernard Williams & Company

IT SUPPORT/SERVICES

Speros Inc.

Runner-up: Infinity Inc.

LEGAL FIRM

Bouhan Falligant, LLP

Runner-up: HunterMaclean, huntermaclean.com

MARINA

Isle of Hope Marina

Runner-up: Sun Life Wilmington Island Marina

PARTY/EVENT PLANNER

Tara Skinner Weddings & Events

Runner-up: Ivory & Beau

PHOTOGRAPHER

Stayce Koegler Photography

Runner-up: Shot by Somi Studios

PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM

Abshire Public Relations

Runner-up: Lesley Francis PR

SEAMSTRESS

Sue’s Alterations

Runner-up: Sun Alterations Shop

SPECIAL EVENT FACILITY

Kehoe Iron Works

Runner-up: Savannah Station

TOWING COMPANY

Sapp’s Wrecker Service

Runner-up: Gordon’s Wrecker Services

TRAVEL AGENCY

Four Seasons Travel

Runner-up: ChristiK Travel Agency

VIDEOGRAPHER

Mary Clare Kolbush Films

Runner-up (TIE): KOE Creative Media and Square City Productions

WEB/SOFTWARE/DEVELOPER

Speros Inc.

Runner-up: Blue Edge Business Solutions

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

ACUPUNCTURIST

Bauer Coslick, Vitality Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine

Runner-up: Nicole Ware, Heal Acupuncture

BARBERSHOP

AV8 Barbers

Runner-up: Vintage Barbers 912

BODY BRONZING & TANNING

BEETTAN

Runner-up: Body Bronzing by Becca

DAY SPA

Spa Bleu

Runner-up: Milan Day Spa

ESTHETICIAN

Kathryn Taylor Day, Altera Aesthetix (formerly Refine Savannah)

Runner-up: Tiffany Smith, South Esthetics Skincare & Wellness

GYM

FIT Gym

Runner-up: YMCA of Coastal Georgia

HAIR REMOVAL

Wax & Wane Waxing Salon

Runner-up: Glow Medical Spa

HAIR SALON

40 Volume Salon & Spa

Runner-up: Chapel Hair

MANICURES/PEDICURES

eMarie Boutique Nail Salon

Runner-up: Crystal Nails Salon

MASSAGE THERAPIST

Christina Harley, Christina’s Healing Hands Massage Therapy and Wellness

Runner-up: Kaitlyn Johnston, Peacefully Rooted

MEDICAL SPA

Glow Medical Spa

Runner-up: Altera Aesthetix (formerly Refine Savannah)

NONSURGICAL COSMETIC PROCEDURE SPECIALIST (fillers, etc.)

Altera Aesthetix (formerly Refine Savannah)

Runner-up: Glow Medical Spa

PERSONAL TRAINER

Drew Edmonds, Train Me 24/7

Runner-up: Cameron Scott, Hotel Bardo

PILATES AND BARRE STUDIO

Pure Barre

Runner-up: Ōtium Movement + Wellness Studio

SPIN AND CYCLE STUDIO

The HUB Savannah

Runner-up: CycleBar

YOGA STUDIO

Savannah Power Yoga

Runner-up: Ōtium Movement + Wellness Studio

KIDS

BABY GEAR

Punch & Judy

Runner-up: Littles on Liberty

BIRTHDAY PARTY VENUE

Exhilarate – The Adventure Zone

Runner-up: Henny Penny Art Space & Cafe

CHILDREN’S CLOTHING

Punch & Judy

Runner-up: Littles on Liberty

CHILD CARE

The Sanctuary Child Learning Center

Runner-up: Little Raiders Learning Academy at Savannah Christian Preparatory School

KID-FRIENDLY DINING

Starland Yard

Runner-up: Jalapeño’s Mexican Grill

PLAYGROUND

Forsyth Park

Runner-up: Daffin Park

PRIVATE SCHOOL

St. Andrew’s School

Runner-up: Savannah Christian Preparatory School

PUBLIC SCHOOL

Savannah Arts Academy

Runner-up: Herman W. Hesse K-8 School

SUMMER CAMP

St. Andrew’s Summer Camp

Runner-up: Camp R.E.D. C.H.A.O.S. at Savannah Christian Preparatory School

PETS

ANIMAL RESCUE

Renegade Paws Rescue

Runner-up: One Love Animal Rescue

DOG TRAINER

Lauren Fins, Fins Animal Training

Runner-up: Ben Hutchinson, At My Side K9 Training & Boarding

DOGGIE DAYCARE

Von Trapp Animal Lodge

Runner-up: The Hipster Hound

GROOMER

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Runner-up: Bentley’s Pet Stuff & Grooming

PET SITTER/DOG WALKER

Blissful Buddha Pet Services

Runner-up: Savannah Pet Sitters LLC

PET SUPPLIES

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Runner-up: Bentley’s Pet Stuff & Grooming

PHYSICAL THERAPY/REHABILITATION FACILITY

Von Trapp Animal Lodge

Runner-up: Fetch Canine Rehab

VETERINARIAN

Mallory Von Waldner, Savannah Veterinary Medical Center

Runner-up: Brian Mulvey, Savannah Veterinary Medical Center

VETERINARIAN CLINIC

Case Veterinary Hospital

Runner-up: Central Animal Hospital

VETERINARIAN SPECIALIST

Paul Shealy, DVM, MS, DACVS, Veterinary Specialists of the Southeast Savannah

Runner-up (TIE): Jason King, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), cVMA, cVPP, Live Oak Veterinary Neurology and James Woods, DVM, MS, DACVIM (SAIM), Savannah Veterinary Internal Medicine & Intensive Care

TOURISM

BOUTIQUE HOTEL

The Marshall House

Runner-up: The Drayton Hotel

HOTEL (more than 100 rooms)

Perry Lane Hotel

Runner-up: JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

INN/B&B

Presidents’ Quarters Inn

Runner-up: Foley House Inn

GROUP ACTIVITY

Savannah True History Tours

Runner-up: WiSE — Wilderness Southeast

NEW HOTEL

Hotel Bardo

TOUR COMPANY

Old Savannah Tours

Runner-up: Kelly Tours

TOUR GUIDE

Brandon Carter, Savannah True History Tours

Runner-up: Cathay Sakas, WiSE — Wilderness Southeast