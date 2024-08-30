Best of Savannah Doctors 2024

Between perfecting the latest technological advances and building compassionate lifelong bonds with their patients, these Best of Doctors winners are charting a new path toward a healthier future

ALLERGIST/IMMUNOLOGIST
Bruce D. Finkel, MD, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Runner-up: Wasil Kahn, MD, PhD, SouthCoast Health

ANESTHESIOLOGIST
William M. Fuqua, MD, Anesthesia Associates of Savannah
Runner-up: Stephen L. Miller, MD, MBA, Anesthesia Consultants of Savannah 

AUDIOLOGIST
Susan Timna, AuD, CCC-A, Expert Hearing
Runner-up: Cori Palmer, AuD, CCC-A, Expert Hearing

BARIATRIC SURGEON
Oliver C. Whipple, MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Robert J. Kelly, MD, Memorial Health

CARDIOLOGIST
Akinniran A. Abisogun, MD, FACC, RPVI, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Daniel Osimani, MD, FACC, SouthCoast Health

CARDIOVASCULAR SURGEON
Jeremy E. London, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Chadwick W. Stouffer, MD, Memorial Health

CHIROPRACTOR
Amy Thompson, DC, Thompson Chiropractic & Wellness Center
Runner-up: John Neal, DC, Complete Chiropractic

CRITICAL CARE SPECIALIST/INTENSIVIST
Nizar S. Eskandar, MD, FACP, CMCM, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up (TIE): Ryan B. Moody, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates and Michael P. Perkins, MD, Southeast Lung Associates

DERMATOLOGIST
Claudia N. Gaughf, MD, Gaughf Dermatology
Runner-up: Corinne M. Howington, MD, Low Country Dermatology & Aesthetics

EAR, NOSE AND THROAT SPECIALIST
David S. Oliver, MD, FACS, Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat
Runner-up: Michael Zoller, MD, FACS, ENT Associates of Savannah

EMERGENCY MEDICAL DOCTOR
Robert A. Mazur, MD, ExperCARE
Runner-up: Sanjay Iyer, MD, Memorial Health

ENDOCRINOLOGIST
Ismary O. De Castro, MD, Savannah Endocrinology
Runner-up: Abby T. Abisogun, MD, ECNU, Shoreline Endocrinology

FAMILY MEDICINE/GENERAL PRACTITIONER
Christopher J. Oldfield, MD, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Yulianty D. Kusuma, MD, FACP, Internal Medicine of Savannah

FOOT SPECIALIST/PODIATRIST
Craig K. Skalla, DPM, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: David Valbuena, DPM, Georgia Foot & Ankle; St. Joseph’s/Candler

FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE SPECIALIST
Keith Seibert, MD, MBA, FAAP, ExperCARE
Runner-up (TIE): Rebecca Hart, ANP-BC, IFMCP, Faith, Hope & Wellness and John C. Hargrove, DC, Holistic Health Center of Savannah

GASTROENTEROLOGIST
Mark E. Murphy, MD, FACP, AGAF, The Center for Digestive & Liver Health
Runner-up: Branden S. Hunter, MD, Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah

GENERAL SURGEON
Jeffrey S. Mandel, MD, FACS, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: T. Ellis “Chip” Barnes IV, MD, Memorial Health

HAIR RESTORATION SURGEON/SPECIALIST
Timothy J. Minton, MD, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: E. Ronald Finger, MD, Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center

HOME HEALTH-CARE PROVIDER
Coastal Care Partners
Runner-up: Aveanna Healthcare

HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDER
Alliance Home Medical
Runner-up: Sleepwell

HORMONE THERAPIST
Harry S. Collins, DO, FACOG, Savannah Age Management Medicine
Runner-up: Pamela G. Gaudry, MD, NCMP, FACOG, Coastal Care Partners

HOSPICE-CARE PROVIDER
Hospice Savannah
Runner-up: PruittHealth Hospice

INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST
Melissa Wynn, MD, Southern Surgical Providers, PC
Runner-up: Nenad Avramovski, MD, SouthCoast Health

DOCTOR OF INTERNAL MEDICINE
Yulianty D. Kusuma, MD, FACP, Internal Medicine of Savannah
Runner-up: Misal Patel, MD, SouthCoast Health

NEPHROLOGIST
Nizar S. Eskandar, MD, FACP, CMCM, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Rebecca L. Sentman, MD, Nephrology and Hypertension Medical Associates

NEUROLOGIST
Brian Raj, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up (TIE): Victor W. Rosenfeld, MD, Rosenfeld Neurology and Sleep and Jill Trumble, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler

NEUROSURGEON
Jay U. Howington, MD, Neurosurgical & Spine Institute
Runner-up: Kevin N. Ammar, MD, Neurosurgical & Spine Institute

NUTRITIONIST
Sandra G. Brassard, RD, LD, CDCES, Internal Medicine of Savannah and Southern Comfort Nutrition
Runner-up: Rebekah M. Laurance, RD, LD, CDCES, SouthCoast Health

DOCTOR OF OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE
J. David Carson, MD, ExperCARE Health

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST
Bob Phillips, OTR/L, CHT, COMT, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Diamond Rashad, MHS, OTD, OTR/L, Savannah Speech & Hearing

ONCOLOGIST
Jennifer Yannucci, MD, Low Country Cancer Care
Runner-up: O. George Negrea, MD, Low Country Cancer Care

OPHTHALMOLOGIST
Richard R. Schulze Jr., MD, Schulze Eye & Surgery Center
Runner-up: Mark K. Manocha, MD, Georgia Eye Institute

OPTOMETRIST
Erika Morrow, MS, OD, ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear
Runner-up: Samuel J. Overstreet IV, OD, Georgia Eye Institute

OSTEOPATHIC PHYSICIAN
Regina B. Dandy, DO, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Mark A. Jenkins, DO, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

OUTPATIENT THERAPY CLINIC
Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

PAIN MEDICINE/MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST
Keith A. Kirby, MD, Savannah Pain Management & Savannah Pain Center
Runner-up: Joseph C. Hegarty, MD, Optim Pain Management

PHARMACY
Georgetown Drug Company
Runner-up: Village Walk Pharmacy

PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Bonnie Smith, PT, DPT, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Ernest R. Ledesma Jr., PT, Ledesma Sports Medicine

PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT
Darron Standiford, PA, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Elizabeth B. Brennan, PA-C, Low Country Dermatology & Aesthetics

PSYCHIATRIST
Chad Brock, MD, Shrink Savannah
Runner-up (TIE): Arnold F. Negrin, MD, Arnold Negrin Psychiatry and Paige Marnell, MD, Shrink Savannah

PSYCHOLOGIST/PSYCHOTHERAPIST
Daniel S. Haddad, LCSW, LISW, MAC, Savannah Therapy
Runner-up: Shauna Joye, PhD, LP, Joye Psychology & Wellness LLC

PULMONOLOGIST
Ryan B. Moody, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates
Runner-up: Michael D. Mullins, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates

RADIOLOGIST (TIE)
Jack Considine, MD, Coastal Imaging, GLOBIS Global Imaging Solutions, The Center for Women’s Health and Daniel O’Mara, MD, Savannah Chatham Imaging
Runner-up: Robert “Hunter” Dunlap, MD, Savannah Chatham Imaging

REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGIST
Patrick L. Blohm, MD, The Georgia Center for Reproductive Medicine

RHEUMATOLOGIST
Than Win, MD, Wrightington Rheumatology
Runner-up: Dean H. Stephens, MD, Coastal Rheumatology Associates

RHINOLOGIST (NASAL AND SINUS)
David S. Oliver, MD, FACS, Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat
Runner-up: Christopher T. Melroy, MD, FARS, Georgia Nasal & Sinus Institute

SLEEP SPECIALIST
Carlton R. Kemp Jr., MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Victor W. Rosenfeld, MD, Rosenfeld Neurology and Sleep

SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST
Karli Cannon, MS, CCC-SLP, Savannah Speech & Hearing Center
Runner-up: Ansley Sellers, CCC-SLP, The Speech Clinic of the Coastal Empire

THORACIC SURGEON
Marc Bailey, MD, FACS, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Jeremy E. London, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler

URGENT/IMMEDIATE-CARE MEDICAL CLINIC
ExperCARE Health
Runner-up: Urgent Care of Berwick, Midtown, Sandfly & Wilmington Island

UROLOGIST
Buffi G. Boyd, MD, Urological Associates of Savannah
Runner-up: David L. Cheng, MD, Urological Associates of Savannah

VASCULAR SURGEON
J. Sheppard Mondy III, MD, RVT, RPVI, FACS, Savannah Vascular Institute
Runner-up: Justin B. Brown, MD, Savannah Vascular Institute

WEIGHT-LOSS SPECIALIST
Steve E. Fabrizio, MD, Premier Medical Weight Loss & Wellness
Runner-up: Oliver C. Whipple, MD, Memorial Health

DENTISTRY AND ORAL HEALTH COSMETIC DENTIST
Mark N. Dye, DMD, Mark N. Dye, DMD LLC
Runner-up: Roy D. Maynard Jr., DDS, Georgetown Family Dental

DENTAL HYGIENIST
Sojourner Mays, RDH, Georgetown Family Dental
Runner-up: Mendy Grotheer, RDH, Gladden Dental

ENDODONTIST
Rebecca M. Aspinwall, DMD, Savannah Endodontic Associates
Runner-up: Beth A. Sheridan, DDS, MS, Beth A. Sheridan, DDS, MS — Endodontics

GENERAL DENTIST
Roy D. Maynard Jr., DDS, Georgetown Family Dental
Runner-up: Mark N. Dye, DMD, Mark N. Dye, DMD LLC

ORAL SURGEON
Michael Piccione, DDS, Richmond Hill Oral Surgery & Facial Aesthetics
Runner-up: Michael C. Wilson, DMD, Chatham Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

ORTHODONTIST
Mark Dusek, DDS, MS, Broderick, Dusek & DeLeon Orthodontics
Runner-up: Crystal Williams, DDS, Georgetown Orthodontics

ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON

FOOT AND ANKLE
John T. Prather, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Juha I. Jaakkola, MD, Optim Orthopedics

HAND AND WRIST
Gregory P. Kolovich, MD, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Ronald H. Levit, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

HIP AND KNEE
Charles A. Hope II, MD, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Chetan S. Deshpande, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

SHOULDER AND ELBOW
James W. Wilson Jr., MD, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Robert Dow Hoffman, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

SPINE
D’Mitri Sofianos, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Thomas E. Niemeier, MD, Optim Orthopedics

PLASTIC SURGEON

BREAST AND BODY
Richard J. Greco, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Carl B. Pearl, MD, FACS, Chatham Plastic Surgery

FACE AND NECK
Timothy Minton, MD, FACS, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Thomas W. Horn, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery

RECONSTRUCTIVE
Thomas W. Horn, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Carl B. Pearl, MD, FACS, Chatham Plastic Surgery

WOMEN’S HEALTH

GYNECOLOGIST
Andrew Tucker, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Sarah C. Jarrell, MD, FACOG, Savannah ObGyn

OBSTETRICIAN/GYNECOLOGIST
Andrew Tucker, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Sarah C. Jarrell, MD, FACOG, Savannah ObGyn

PERINATOLOGIST
Anthony B. Royek, MD, Memorial Health

UROGYNECOLOGIST
Joseph T. Stubbs III, MD, FFPMRS, FACOG, UROGYN Savannah
Runner-up: Barry Schlafstein, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler

NURSING

CERTIFIED REGISTERED NURSE ANESTHETIST (CRNA)
James R. Glazier Jr., CRNA, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Christina Mondy, CRNA, Coastal Hypnos Anesthesia

FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER (FNP)
Brianna Sapp, FNP-C, CANS, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Madison R. Voss, FNP-C, Urological Associates of Savannah

NURSE (RN)
Heather Mathis May, RN, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Richard A. Rabara, BSN, RN, St. Joseph’s/Candler

NURSE (LPN)
Yanti K. Wyant, LPN, Internal Medicine of Savannah
Runner-up: Jason Cook, LPN, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery 

NURSE (NP)
Alana Jones, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, RN, RRT, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Brandy Aliotta, APRN, BC, St. Joseph’s/Candler

PSYCHIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH NURSE PRACTITIONER
Heather Mell, NP-C, Shrink Savannah

PEDIATRICS

PEDIATRICIAN
Ben Spitalnick, MD, MBA, FAAP, Pediatric Associates of Savannah
Runner-up: Dudley W. Stone, MD, Coastal Pediatrics

PEDIATRIC DENTIST
Cara DeLeon, DDS, Pediatric Dentistry of Savannah
Runner-up: Carla G. Stappenbeck, DDS, Pooler Pediatric Dentistry

PEDIATRIC OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST
Olivia Chester, OTD, OTR/L, Sonshine Therapy
Runner-up: Kristen VanVlek, MOT, OTR/L, Pediatric Rehabilitation & Wellness

PEDIATRIC OUTPATIENT THERAPY CLINIC
Sonshine Therapy

PEDIATRIC PSYCHOLOGIST
Shauna Joye, PhD, LP, Joye Psychology & Wellness LLC
Runner-up: Kristi Hofstadter-Duke, PhD, Savannah Behavioral Pediatrics

PEDIATRIC SPECIALIST
Evan M. Siegall, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: John M. DeVaro, MD, Children’s Eye Institute of Savannah

PEDIATRIC NURSE PRACTITIONER
Kelsey Lofgren Stanko, MSN, CPNP-PC, Pediatric Associates of Savannah
Runner-up: Jessica Glover, MSN, NP-C, Coastal Pediatrics

PEDIATRIC SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST
Bethany Manning, MS, CCC-SLP, Sonshine Therapy
Runner-up: Allyson Nash Register, MS, CCC-SLP, Wee Care Therapy Pediatrics

The Best of Savannah Doctors winners were determined by reader votes alone. Only one ballot per person was accepted; duplicate ballots and those without a verifiable name and address were automatically disqualified. Savannah magazine does not control how individuals campaigned.

Find this story and so much more in Savannah magazine’s September/October Best of Savannah Issue.

