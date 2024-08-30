Best of Savannah Doctors 2024

Between perfecting the latest technological advances and building compassionate lifelong bonds with their patients, these Best of Doctors winners are charting a new path toward a healthier future

ALLERGIST/IMMUNOLOGIST

Bruce D. Finkel, MD, Coastal Allergy & Asthma

Runner-up: Wasil Kahn, MD, PhD, SouthCoast Health

ANESTHESIOLOGIST

William M. Fuqua, MD, Anesthesia Associates of Savannah

Runner-up: Stephen L. Miller, MD, MBA, Anesthesia Consultants of Savannah

AUDIOLOGIST

Susan Timna, AuD, CCC-A, Expert Hearing

Runner-up: Cori Palmer, AuD, CCC-A, Expert Hearing

BARIATRIC SURGEON

Oliver C. Whipple, MD, Memorial Health

Runner-up: Robert J. Kelly, MD, Memorial Health

CARDIOLOGIST

Akinniran A. Abisogun, MD, FACC, RPVI, SouthCoast Health

Runner-up: Daniel Osimani, MD, FACC, SouthCoast Health

CARDIOVASCULAR SURGEON

Jeremy E. London, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler

Runner-up: Chadwick W. Stouffer, MD, Memorial Health

CHIROPRACTOR

Amy Thompson, DC, Thompson Chiropractic & Wellness Center

Runner-up: John Neal, DC, Complete Chiropractic

CRITICAL CARE SPECIALIST/INTENSIVIST

Nizar S. Eskandar, MD, FACP, CMCM, SouthCoast Health

Runner-up (TIE): Ryan B. Moody, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates and Michael P. Perkins, MD, Southeast Lung Associates

DERMATOLOGIST

Claudia N. Gaughf, MD, Gaughf Dermatology

Runner-up: Corinne M. Howington, MD, Low Country Dermatology & Aesthetics

EAR, NOSE AND THROAT SPECIALIST

David S. Oliver, MD, FACS, Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat

Runner-up: Michael Zoller, MD, FACS, ENT Associates of Savannah

EMERGENCY MEDICAL DOCTOR

Robert A. Mazur, MD, ExperCARE

Runner-up: Sanjay Iyer, MD, Memorial Health

ENDOCRINOLOGIST

Ismary O. De Castro, MD, Savannah Endocrinology

Runner-up: Abby T. Abisogun, MD, ECNU, Shoreline Endocrinology

FAMILY MEDICINE/GENERAL PRACTITIONER

Christopher J. Oldfield, MD, SouthCoast Health

Runner-up: Yulianty D. Kusuma, MD, FACP, Internal Medicine of Savannah

FOOT SPECIALIST/PODIATRIST

Craig K. Skalla, DPM, SouthCoast Health

Runner-up: David Valbuena, DPM, Georgia Foot & Ankle; St. Joseph’s/Candler

FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE SPECIALIST

Keith Seibert, MD, MBA, FAAP, ExperCARE

Runner-up (TIE): Rebecca Hart, ANP-BC, IFMCP, Faith, Hope & Wellness and John C. Hargrove, DC, Holistic Health Center of Savannah

GASTROENTEROLOGIST

Mark E. Murphy, MD, FACP, AGAF, The Center for Digestive & Liver Health

Runner-up: Branden S. Hunter, MD, Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah

GENERAL SURGEON

Jeffrey S. Mandel, MD, FACS, SouthCoast Health

Runner-up: T. Ellis “Chip” Barnes IV, MD, Memorial Health

HAIR RESTORATION SURGEON/SPECIALIST

Timothy J. Minton, MD, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery

Runner-up: E. Ronald Finger, MD, Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center

HOME HEALTH-CARE PROVIDER

Coastal Care Partners

Runner-up: Aveanna Healthcare

HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDER

Alliance Home Medical

Runner-up: Sleepwell

HORMONE THERAPIST

Harry S. Collins, DO, FACOG, Savannah Age Management Medicine

Runner-up: Pamela G. Gaudry, MD, NCMP, FACOG, Coastal Care Partners

HOSPICE-CARE PROVIDER

Hospice Savannah

Runner-up: PruittHealth Hospice

INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST

Melissa Wynn, MD, Southern Surgical Providers, PC

Runner-up: Nenad Avramovski, MD, SouthCoast Health

DOCTOR OF INTERNAL MEDICINE

Yulianty D. Kusuma, MD, FACP, Internal Medicine of Savannah

Runner-up: Misal Patel, MD, SouthCoast Health

NEPHROLOGIST

Nizar S. Eskandar, MD, FACP, CMCM, SouthCoast Health

Runner-up: Rebecca L. Sentman, MD, Nephrology and Hypertension Medical Associates

NEUROLOGIST

Brian Raj, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler

Runner-up (TIE): Victor W. Rosenfeld, MD, Rosenfeld Neurology and Sleep and Jill Trumble, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler

NEUROSURGEON

Jay U. Howington, MD, Neurosurgical & Spine Institute

Runner-up: Kevin N. Ammar, MD, Neurosurgical & Spine Institute

NUTRITIONIST

Sandra G. Brassard, RD, LD, CDCES, Internal Medicine of Savannah and Southern Comfort Nutrition

Runner-up: Rebekah M. Laurance, RD, LD, CDCES, SouthCoast Health

DOCTOR OF OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE

J. David Carson, MD, ExperCARE Health

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST

Bob Phillips, OTR/L, CHT, COMT, Optim Orthopedics

Runner-up: Diamond Rashad, MHS, OTD, OTR/L, Savannah Speech & Hearing

ONCOLOGIST

Jennifer Yannucci, MD, Low Country Cancer Care

Runner-up: O. George Negrea, MD, Low Country Cancer Care

OPHTHALMOLOGIST

Richard R. Schulze Jr., MD, Schulze Eye & Surgery Center

Runner-up: Mark K. Manocha, MD, Georgia Eye Institute

OPTOMETRIST

Erika Morrow, MS, OD, ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear

Runner-up: Samuel J. Overstreet IV, OD, Georgia Eye Institute

OSTEOPATHIC PHYSICIAN

Regina B. Dandy, DO, SouthCoast Health

Runner-up: Mark A. Jenkins, DO, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

OUTPATIENT THERAPY CLINIC

Optim Orthopedics

Runner-up: Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

PAIN MEDICINE/MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST

Keith A. Kirby, MD, Savannah Pain Management & Savannah Pain Center

Runner-up: Joseph C. Hegarty, MD, Optim Pain Management

PHARMACY

Georgetown Drug Company

Runner-up: Village Walk Pharmacy

PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Bonnie Smith, PT, DPT, St. Joseph’s/Candler

Runner-up: Ernest R. Ledesma Jr., PT, Ledesma Sports Medicine

PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT

Darron Standiford, PA, St. Joseph’s/Candler

Runner-up: Elizabeth B. Brennan, PA-C, Low Country Dermatology & Aesthetics

PSYCHIATRIST

Chad Brock, MD, Shrink Savannah

Runner-up (TIE): Arnold F. Negrin, MD, Arnold Negrin Psychiatry and Paige Marnell, MD, Shrink Savannah

PSYCHOLOGIST/PSYCHOTHERAPIST

Daniel S. Haddad, LCSW, LISW, MAC, Savannah Therapy

Runner-up: Shauna Joye, PhD, LP, Joye Psychology & Wellness LLC

PULMONOLOGIST

Ryan B. Moody, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates

Runner-up: Michael D. Mullins, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates

RADIOLOGIST (TIE)

Jack Considine, MD, Coastal Imaging, GLOBIS Global Imaging Solutions, The Center for Women’s Health and Daniel O’Mara, MD, Savannah Chatham Imaging

Runner-up: Robert “Hunter” Dunlap, MD, Savannah Chatham Imaging

REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGIST

Patrick L. Blohm, MD, The Georgia Center for Reproductive Medicine

RHEUMATOLOGIST

Than Win, MD, Wrightington Rheumatology

Runner-up: Dean H. Stephens, MD, Coastal Rheumatology Associates

RHINOLOGIST (NASAL AND SINUS)

David S. Oliver, MD, FACS, Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat

Runner-up: Christopher T. Melroy, MD, FARS, Georgia Nasal & Sinus Institute

SLEEP SPECIALIST

Carlton R. Kemp Jr., MD, Memorial Health

Runner-up: Victor W. Rosenfeld, MD, Rosenfeld Neurology and Sleep

SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST

Karli Cannon, MS, CCC-SLP, Savannah Speech & Hearing Center

Runner-up: Ansley Sellers, CCC-SLP, The Speech Clinic of the Coastal Empire

THORACIC SURGEON

Marc Bailey, MD, FACS, St. Joseph’s/Candler

Runner-up: Jeremy E. London, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler

URGENT/IMMEDIATE-CARE MEDICAL CLINIC

ExperCARE Health

Runner-up: Urgent Care of Berwick, Midtown, Sandfly & Wilmington Island

UROLOGIST

Buffi G. Boyd, MD, Urological Associates of Savannah

Runner-up: David L. Cheng, MD, Urological Associates of Savannah

VASCULAR SURGEON

J. Sheppard Mondy III, MD, RVT, RPVI, FACS, Savannah Vascular Institute

Runner-up: Justin B. Brown, MD, Savannah Vascular Institute

WEIGHT-LOSS SPECIALIST

Steve E. Fabrizio, MD, Premier Medical Weight Loss & Wellness

Runner-up: Oliver C. Whipple, MD, Memorial Health

DENTISTRY AND ORAL HEALTH COSMETIC DENTIST

Mark N. Dye, DMD, Mark N. Dye, DMD LLC

Runner-up: Roy D. Maynard Jr., DDS, Georgetown Family Dental

DENTAL HYGIENIST

Sojourner Mays, RDH, Georgetown Family Dental

Runner-up: Mendy Grotheer, RDH, Gladden Dental

ENDODONTIST

Rebecca M. Aspinwall, DMD, Savannah Endodontic Associates

Runner-up: Beth A. Sheridan, DDS, MS, Beth A. Sheridan, DDS, MS — Endodontics

GENERAL DENTIST

Roy D. Maynard Jr., DDS, Georgetown Family Dental

Runner-up: Mark N. Dye, DMD, Mark N. Dye, DMD LLC

ORAL SURGEON

Michael Piccione, DDS, Richmond Hill Oral Surgery & Facial Aesthetics

Runner-up: Michael C. Wilson, DMD, Chatham Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

ORTHODONTIST

Mark Dusek, DDS, MS, Broderick, Dusek & DeLeon Orthodontics

Runner-up: Crystal Williams, DDS, Georgetown Orthodontics

ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON

FOOT AND ANKLE

John T. Prather, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

Runner-up: Juha I. Jaakkola, MD, Optim Orthopedics

HAND AND WRIST

Gregory P. Kolovich, MD, Optim Orthopedics

Runner-up: Ronald H. Levit, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

HIP AND KNEE

Charles A. Hope II, MD, Optim Orthopedics

Runner-up: Chetan S. Deshpande, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

SHOULDER AND ELBOW

James W. Wilson Jr., MD, Optim Orthopedics

Runner-up: Robert Dow Hoffman, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

SPINE

D’Mitri Sofianos, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

Runner-up: Thomas E. Niemeier, MD, Optim Orthopedics

PLASTIC SURGEON

BREAST AND BODY

Richard J. Greco, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery

Runner-up: Carl B. Pearl, MD, FACS, Chatham Plastic Surgery

FACE AND NECK

Timothy Minton, MD, FACS, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery

Runner-up: Thomas W. Horn, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery

RECONSTRUCTIVE

Thomas W. Horn, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery

Runner-up: Carl B. Pearl, MD, FACS, Chatham Plastic Surgery

WOMEN’S HEALTH

GYNECOLOGIST

Andrew Tucker, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler

Runner-up: Sarah C. Jarrell, MD, FACOG, Savannah ObGyn

OBSTETRICIAN/GYNECOLOGIST

Andrew Tucker, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler

Runner-up: Sarah C. Jarrell, MD, FACOG, Savannah ObGyn

PERINATOLOGIST

Anthony B. Royek, MD, Memorial Health

UROGYNECOLOGIST

Joseph T. Stubbs III, MD, FFPMRS, FACOG, UROGYN Savannah

Runner-up: Barry Schlafstein, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler

NURSING

CERTIFIED REGISTERED NURSE ANESTHETIST (CRNA)

James R. Glazier Jr., CRNA, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery

Runner-up: Christina Mondy, CRNA, Coastal Hypnos Anesthesia

FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER (FNP)

Brianna Sapp, FNP-C, CANS, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery

Runner-up: Madison R. Voss, FNP-C, Urological Associates of Savannah

NURSE (RN)

Heather Mathis May, RN, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery

Runner-up: Richard A. Rabara, BSN, RN, St. Joseph’s/Candler

NURSE (LPN)

Yanti K. Wyant, LPN, Internal Medicine of Savannah

Runner-up: Jason Cook, LPN, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery

NURSE (NP)

Alana Jones, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, RN, RRT, SouthCoast Health

Runner-up: Brandy Aliotta, APRN, BC, St. Joseph’s/Candler

PSYCHIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH NURSE PRACTITIONER

Heather Mell, NP-C, Shrink Savannah

PEDIATRICS

PEDIATRICIAN

Ben Spitalnick, MD, MBA, FAAP, Pediatric Associates of Savannah

Runner-up: Dudley W. Stone, MD, Coastal Pediatrics

PEDIATRIC DENTIST

Cara DeLeon, DDS, Pediatric Dentistry of Savannah

Runner-up: Carla G. Stappenbeck, DDS, Pooler Pediatric Dentistry

PEDIATRIC OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST

Olivia Chester, OTD, OTR/L, Sonshine Therapy

Runner-up: Kristen VanVlek, MOT, OTR/L, Pediatric Rehabilitation & Wellness

PEDIATRIC OUTPATIENT THERAPY CLINIC

Sonshine Therapy

PEDIATRIC PSYCHOLOGIST

Shauna Joye, PhD, LP, Joye Psychology & Wellness LLC

Runner-up: Kristi Hofstadter-Duke, PhD, Savannah Behavioral Pediatrics

PEDIATRIC SPECIALIST

Evan M. Siegall, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

Runner-up: John M. DeVaro, MD, Children’s Eye Institute of Savannah

PEDIATRIC NURSE PRACTITIONER

Kelsey Lofgren Stanko, MSN, CPNP-PC, Pediatric Associates of Savannah

Runner-up: Jessica Glover, MSN, NP-C, Coastal Pediatrics

PEDIATRIC SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST

Bethany Manning, MS, CCC-SLP, Sonshine Therapy

Runner-up: Allyson Nash Register, MS, CCC-SLP, Wee Care Therapy Pediatrics

The Best of Savannah Doctors winners were determined by reader votes alone. Only one ballot per person was accepted; duplicate ballots and those without a verifiable name and address were automatically disqualified. Savannah magazine does not control how individuals campaigned.