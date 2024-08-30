Best of Savannah Doctors 2024

Between perfecting the latest technological advances and building compassionate lifelong bonds with their patients, these Best of Doctors winners are charting a new path toward a healthier future
ALLERGIST/IMMUNOLOGIST
Bruce D. Finkel, MD, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Runner-up: Wasil Kahn, MD, PhD, SouthCoast Health
ANESTHESIOLOGIST
William M. Fuqua, MD, Anesthesia Associates of Savannah
Runner-up: Stephen L. Miller, MD, MBA, Anesthesia Consultants of Savannah
AUDIOLOGIST
Susan Timna, AuD, CCC-A, Expert Hearing
Runner-up: Cori Palmer, AuD, CCC-A, Expert Hearing
BARIATRIC SURGEON
Oliver C. Whipple, MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Robert J. Kelly, MD, Memorial Health
CARDIOLOGIST
Akinniran A. Abisogun, MD, FACC, RPVI, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Daniel Osimani, MD, FACC, SouthCoast Health
CARDIOVASCULAR SURGEON
Jeremy E. London, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Chadwick W. Stouffer, MD, Memorial Health
CHIROPRACTOR
Amy Thompson, DC, Thompson Chiropractic & Wellness Center
Runner-up: John Neal, DC, Complete Chiropractic
CRITICAL CARE SPECIALIST/INTENSIVIST
Nizar S. Eskandar, MD, FACP, CMCM, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up (TIE): Ryan B. Moody, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates and Michael P. Perkins, MD, Southeast Lung Associates
DERMATOLOGIST
Claudia N. Gaughf, MD, Gaughf Dermatology
Runner-up: Corinne M. Howington, MD, Low Country Dermatology & Aesthetics
EAR, NOSE AND THROAT SPECIALIST
David S. Oliver, MD, FACS, Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat
Runner-up: Michael Zoller, MD, FACS, ENT Associates of Savannah
EMERGENCY MEDICAL DOCTOR
Robert A. Mazur, MD, ExperCARE
Runner-up: Sanjay Iyer, MD, Memorial Health
ENDOCRINOLOGIST
Ismary O. De Castro, MD, Savannah Endocrinology
Runner-up: Abby T. Abisogun, MD, ECNU, Shoreline Endocrinology
FAMILY MEDICINE/GENERAL PRACTITIONER
Christopher J. Oldfield, MD, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Yulianty D. Kusuma, MD, FACP, Internal Medicine of Savannah
FOOT SPECIALIST/PODIATRIST
Craig K. Skalla, DPM, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: David Valbuena, DPM, Georgia Foot & Ankle; St. Joseph’s/Candler
FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE SPECIALIST
Keith Seibert, MD, MBA, FAAP, ExperCARE
Runner-up (TIE): Rebecca Hart, ANP-BC, IFMCP, Faith, Hope & Wellness and John C. Hargrove, DC, Holistic Health Center of Savannah
GASTROENTEROLOGIST
Mark E. Murphy, MD, FACP, AGAF, The Center for Digestive & Liver Health
Runner-up: Branden S. Hunter, MD, Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah
GENERAL SURGEON
Jeffrey S. Mandel, MD, FACS, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: T. Ellis “Chip” Barnes IV, MD, Memorial Health
HAIR RESTORATION SURGEON/SPECIALIST
Timothy J. Minton, MD, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: E. Ronald Finger, MD, Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center
HOME HEALTH-CARE PROVIDER
Coastal Care Partners
Runner-up: Aveanna Healthcare
HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDER
Alliance Home Medical
Runner-up: Sleepwell
HORMONE THERAPIST
Harry S. Collins, DO, FACOG, Savannah Age Management Medicine
Runner-up: Pamela G. Gaudry, MD, NCMP, FACOG, Coastal Care Partners
HOSPICE-CARE PROVIDER
Hospice Savannah
Runner-up: PruittHealth Hospice
INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST
Melissa Wynn, MD, Southern Surgical Providers, PC
Runner-up: Nenad Avramovski, MD, SouthCoast Health
DOCTOR OF INTERNAL MEDICINE
Yulianty D. Kusuma, MD, FACP, Internal Medicine of Savannah
Runner-up: Misal Patel, MD, SouthCoast Health
NEPHROLOGIST
Nizar S. Eskandar, MD, FACP, CMCM, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Rebecca L. Sentman, MD, Nephrology and Hypertension Medical Associates
NEUROLOGIST
Brian Raj, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up (TIE): Victor W. Rosenfeld, MD, Rosenfeld Neurology and Sleep and Jill Trumble, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
NEUROSURGEON
Jay U. Howington, MD, Neurosurgical & Spine Institute
Runner-up: Kevin N. Ammar, MD, Neurosurgical & Spine Institute
NUTRITIONIST
Sandra G. Brassard, RD, LD, CDCES, Internal Medicine of Savannah and Southern Comfort Nutrition
Runner-up: Rebekah M. Laurance, RD, LD, CDCES, SouthCoast Health
DOCTOR OF OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE
J. David Carson, MD, ExperCARE Health
OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST
Bob Phillips, OTR/L, CHT, COMT, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Diamond Rashad, MHS, OTD, OTR/L, Savannah Speech & Hearing
ONCOLOGIST
Jennifer Yannucci, MD, Low Country Cancer Care
Runner-up: O. George Negrea, MD, Low Country Cancer Care
OPHTHALMOLOGIST
Richard R. Schulze Jr., MD, Schulze Eye & Surgery Center
Runner-up: Mark K. Manocha, MD, Georgia Eye Institute
OPTOMETRIST
Erika Morrow, MS, OD, ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear
Runner-up: Samuel J. Overstreet IV, OD, Georgia Eye Institute
OSTEOPATHIC PHYSICIAN
Regina B. Dandy, DO, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Mark A. Jenkins, DO, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
OUTPATIENT THERAPY CLINIC
Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
PAIN MEDICINE/MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST
Keith A. Kirby, MD, Savannah Pain Management & Savannah Pain Center
Runner-up: Joseph C. Hegarty, MD, Optim Pain Management
PHARMACY
Georgetown Drug Company
Runner-up: Village Walk Pharmacy
PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Bonnie Smith, PT, DPT, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Ernest R. Ledesma Jr., PT, Ledesma Sports Medicine
PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT
Darron Standiford, PA, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Elizabeth B. Brennan, PA-C, Low Country Dermatology & Aesthetics
PSYCHIATRIST
Chad Brock, MD, Shrink Savannah
Runner-up (TIE): Arnold F. Negrin, MD, Arnold Negrin Psychiatry and Paige Marnell, MD, Shrink Savannah
PSYCHOLOGIST/PSYCHOTHERAPIST
Daniel S. Haddad, LCSW, LISW, MAC, Savannah Therapy
Runner-up: Shauna Joye, PhD, LP, Joye Psychology & Wellness LLC
PULMONOLOGIST
Ryan B. Moody, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates
Runner-up: Michael D. Mullins, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates
RADIOLOGIST (TIE)
Jack Considine, MD, Coastal Imaging, GLOBIS Global Imaging Solutions, The Center for Women’s Health and Daniel O’Mara, MD, Savannah Chatham Imaging
Runner-up: Robert “Hunter” Dunlap, MD, Savannah Chatham Imaging
REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGIST
Patrick L. Blohm, MD, The Georgia Center for Reproductive Medicine
RHEUMATOLOGIST
Than Win, MD, Wrightington Rheumatology
Runner-up: Dean H. Stephens, MD, Coastal Rheumatology Associates
RHINOLOGIST (NASAL AND SINUS)
David S. Oliver, MD, FACS, Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat
Runner-up: Christopher T. Melroy, MD, FARS, Georgia Nasal & Sinus Institute
SLEEP SPECIALIST
Carlton R. Kemp Jr., MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Victor W. Rosenfeld, MD, Rosenfeld Neurology and Sleep
SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST
Karli Cannon, MS, CCC-SLP, Savannah Speech & Hearing Center
Runner-up: Ansley Sellers, CCC-SLP, The Speech Clinic of the Coastal Empire
THORACIC SURGEON
Marc Bailey, MD, FACS, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Jeremy E. London, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
URGENT/IMMEDIATE-CARE MEDICAL CLINIC
ExperCARE Health
Runner-up: Urgent Care of Berwick, Midtown, Sandfly & Wilmington Island
UROLOGIST
Buffi G. Boyd, MD, Urological Associates of Savannah
Runner-up: David L. Cheng, MD, Urological Associates of Savannah
VASCULAR SURGEON
J. Sheppard Mondy III, MD, RVT, RPVI, FACS, Savannah Vascular Institute
Runner-up: Justin B. Brown, MD, Savannah Vascular Institute
WEIGHT-LOSS SPECIALIST
Steve E. Fabrizio, MD, Premier Medical Weight Loss & Wellness
Runner-up: Oliver C. Whipple, MD, Memorial Health
DENTISTRY AND ORAL HEALTH COSMETIC DENTIST
Mark N. Dye, DMD, Mark N. Dye, DMD LLC
Runner-up: Roy D. Maynard Jr., DDS, Georgetown Family Dental
DENTAL HYGIENIST
Sojourner Mays, RDH, Georgetown Family Dental
Runner-up: Mendy Grotheer, RDH, Gladden Dental
ENDODONTIST
Rebecca M. Aspinwall, DMD, Savannah Endodontic Associates
Runner-up: Beth A. Sheridan, DDS, MS, Beth A. Sheridan, DDS, MS — Endodontics
GENERAL DENTIST
Roy D. Maynard Jr., DDS, Georgetown Family Dental
Runner-up: Mark N. Dye, DMD, Mark N. Dye, DMD LLC
ORAL SURGEON
Michael Piccione, DDS, Richmond Hill Oral Surgery & Facial Aesthetics
Runner-up: Michael C. Wilson, DMD, Chatham Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
ORTHODONTIST
Mark Dusek, DDS, MS, Broderick, Dusek & DeLeon Orthodontics
Runner-up: Crystal Williams, DDS, Georgetown Orthodontics
ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON
FOOT AND ANKLE
John T. Prather, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Juha I. Jaakkola, MD, Optim Orthopedics
HAND AND WRIST
Gregory P. Kolovich, MD, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Ronald H. Levit, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
HIP AND KNEE
Charles A. Hope II, MD, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Chetan S. Deshpande, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
SHOULDER AND ELBOW
James W. Wilson Jr., MD, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Robert Dow Hoffman, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
SPINE
D’Mitri Sofianos, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Thomas E. Niemeier, MD, Optim Orthopedics
PLASTIC SURGEON
BREAST AND BODY
Richard J. Greco, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Carl B. Pearl, MD, FACS, Chatham Plastic Surgery
FACE AND NECK
Timothy Minton, MD, FACS, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Thomas W. Horn, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
RECONSTRUCTIVE
Thomas W. Horn, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Carl B. Pearl, MD, FACS, Chatham Plastic Surgery
WOMEN’S HEALTH
GYNECOLOGIST
Andrew Tucker, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Sarah C. Jarrell, MD, FACOG, Savannah ObGyn
OBSTETRICIAN/GYNECOLOGIST
Andrew Tucker, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Sarah C. Jarrell, MD, FACOG, Savannah ObGyn
PERINATOLOGIST
Anthony B. Royek, MD, Memorial Health
UROGYNECOLOGIST
Joseph T. Stubbs III, MD, FFPMRS, FACOG, UROGYN Savannah
Runner-up: Barry Schlafstein, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
NURSING
CERTIFIED REGISTERED NURSE ANESTHETIST (CRNA)
James R. Glazier Jr., CRNA, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Christina Mondy, CRNA, Coastal Hypnos Anesthesia
FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER (FNP)
Brianna Sapp, FNP-C, CANS, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Madison R. Voss, FNP-C, Urological Associates of Savannah
NURSE (RN)
Heather Mathis May, RN, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Richard A. Rabara, BSN, RN, St. Joseph’s/Candler
NURSE (LPN)
Yanti K. Wyant, LPN, Internal Medicine of Savannah
Runner-up: Jason Cook, LPN, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
NURSE (NP)
Alana Jones, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, RN, RRT, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Brandy Aliotta, APRN, BC, St. Joseph’s/Candler
PSYCHIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH NURSE PRACTITIONER
Heather Mell, NP-C, Shrink Savannah
PEDIATRICS
PEDIATRICIAN
Ben Spitalnick, MD, MBA, FAAP, Pediatric Associates of Savannah
Runner-up: Dudley W. Stone, MD, Coastal Pediatrics
PEDIATRIC DENTIST
Cara DeLeon, DDS, Pediatric Dentistry of Savannah
Runner-up: Carla G. Stappenbeck, DDS, Pooler Pediatric Dentistry
PEDIATRIC OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST
Olivia Chester, OTD, OTR/L, Sonshine Therapy
Runner-up: Kristen VanVlek, MOT, OTR/L, Pediatric Rehabilitation & Wellness
PEDIATRIC OUTPATIENT THERAPY CLINIC
Sonshine Therapy
PEDIATRIC PSYCHOLOGIST
Shauna Joye, PhD, LP, Joye Psychology & Wellness LLC
Runner-up: Kristi Hofstadter-Duke, PhD, Savannah Behavioral Pediatrics
PEDIATRIC SPECIALIST
Evan M. Siegall, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: John M. DeVaro, MD, Children’s Eye Institute of Savannah
PEDIATRIC NURSE PRACTITIONER
Kelsey Lofgren Stanko, MSN, CPNP-PC, Pediatric Associates of Savannah
Runner-up: Jessica Glover, MSN, NP-C, Coastal Pediatrics
PEDIATRIC SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST
Bethany Manning, MS, CCC-SLP, Sonshine Therapy
Runner-up: Allyson Nash Register, MS, CCC-SLP, Wee Care Therapy Pediatrics
The Best of Savannah Doctors winners were determined by reader votes alone. Only one ballot per person was accepted; duplicate ballots and those without a verifiable name and address were automatically disqualified. Savannah magazine does not control how individuals campaigned.