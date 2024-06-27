2024 ‘So Savannah’ Photo Contest Winners

From dogs on the beach to tugboats in the harbor, these photographers captured quintessential Savannah

AFTER THE EXCITEMENT of last year’s inaugural photo contest, Savannah magazine brought back the friendly competition for a second year. Inspired by the city’s inimitable beauty and creative spirit, we called for professional, amateur and student (under 18 years of age) photographers to share their best original images that capture the essence of the Greater Savannah area and Georgia coast in exchange for cash prizes — and bragging rights, of course.

Between January and March, more than 100 people answered our call and shared hundreds of images. Here, we’ve rounded up our staff favorites, with some help from a panel of esteemed judges. Cast your vote for Readers’ Favorite by Aug. 1, 2024. One winner will be announced in our September/October issue and receive a $200 prize!

Professional Category

WINNER

“Morning Lighthouse” by Steve Vilnit

RUNNER-UP

“The Golden Roots” by Micah Turner

HONORABLE MENTION

“Ogeechee” by Kathryn Ann Waller

EDITOR’S FAVORITE

“Yesterday’s Paper” by Randall Patrick

Amateur Category

WINNER

“Savannah River Tugs” by Tim Nichols

RUNNER-UP (TIED)

“The Birds” by Diane Fulmer

RUNNER-UP (TIED)

“Old and Older” by Ann P. Raimee

HONORABLE MENTION

“Foggy Walking Tour” by Nichols Hennig

EDITOR’S FAVORITE

“Thunderbolt Fisherman’s Seafood” by William Byatt

Student Category

WINNER

“Panama Jack 1” by Cruz Velazquez

RUNNER-UP

“The Bridge to Industry” by Lance Ha

HONORABLE MENTION

“The Beauty of Downtown” by Isabella Evans

MEET THE JUDGES

Daniel Palmer

Daniel S. Palmer is chief curator at the SCAD Museum of Art. Previously, he was curator at Public Art Fund, New York, where he organized 20 exhibitions. Prior to his role at Public Art Fund, he served as the Leon Levy Assistant Curator at the Jewish Museum and Curatorial Research Assistant at the Whitney Museum of American Art. Palmer has curated numerous exhibitions independently and has contributed writing to many artist monographs, publications and journals including ARTnews, The New York Times, Mousse and Kaleidoscope, among others. He holds a doctorate and Master of Philosophy in art history from the CUNY Graduate Center and a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University.

Katie McGee

Winner, 2023 “So Savannah” Photo Contest

Katie McGee is grateful to have grown up in an inspiring city like Savannah. The beautiful landscape is what led her to study photography in college and continue working professionally for 16 years. When she is not working, you may find her at an estate sale, driving down the bluff or walking downtown with her golden retrievers, Finley and Olive.

Somi Benson-Jaja

Somi Benson-Jaja is the owner of Shot By Somi Studios, an award-winning commercial portrait photographer and two-time Best Photographer in Savannah magazine’s Best of Savannah reader survey. Before photography, Benson-Jaja was an elementary school music teacher for six years in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. He is actively involved in the community by serving on various boards, including the United Way of the Coastal Empire Board of Directors, the Emmaus House Board of Directors, the National Association for Catering and Events (NACE), the Lowcountry Chapter Board of Directors and is currently the president of Buy Local Savannah. He was named to Georgia Southern University 40 under 40 2020 Alumni Award class, honored by Savannah magazine as a part of the 2021 New Guard and is a 2021 graduate of Leadership Savannah.

Stayce Koegler

Winner, Best Photographer, Savannah magazine Best of Savannah 2023

Savannah-based photographer Stayce Koegler brings 16 years of experience capturing candid, emotion-filled family moments and high school seniors. Her goal is to provide a gallery that anyone falls hard in love with, while also enjoying the experience of creating those memories.