Women in Business: Meghan Newell & Caroline Dove

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL

617 Stephenson Ave., Suite 201

912-354-5516

northwesternmutual.com/office/ga/savannah/20691820/

OUR MISSION: We want to inspire other women in male-dominated industries like finance to pursue different paths and leadership opportunities. Our partnership was the first of its kind at Northwestern Mutual, and it is very rare for women to lead entire agencies. We want to be transparent about our journey and the obstacles we faced to forge an easier path for the women pursuing these opportunities in the future.

WE ADMIRE WOMEN WHO: Speak up and raise their hand about what they want and deserve.

BEST BUSINESS ADVICE WE EVER RECEIVED: A business coach once asked us, “Would you rather live with the pain of discipline or the pain of regret?” This question constantly inspires us to tackle the hard things head on and stick to the daily habits that propel our business.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Caroline Riser Dove, District Agent, Northwestern Mutual has Financial Representatives that are primarily licensed in GA.