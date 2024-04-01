Best of Savannah HOMES 2024

The results are in for our annual reader-voted poll of top contractors, designers and more
OUR 16TH ANNUAL READERS’ CHOICE SURVEY celebrates the city’s esteemed design community, with over 150 winners and runners-up. Whether the refrigerator needs repair or you are ready to build your dream home, these are the local experts who Savannah and the Lowcountry trust to get the job done best.
How the list works: The Best of Savannah HOMES winners were determined by reader votes alone. Only one ballot per voter was accepted; duplicate ballots and those without a verifiable name and address were automatically disqualified. Savannah magazine does not control how honorees campaigned.
BEST ANTIQUE FURNITURE STORE
WINNER: Jere’s Antiques, jeresantiques.com
RUNNER UP: Seventh Heaven Antiques, antiquesinsavannah.com
BEST ANTIQUE MALL
WINNER: Picker Joe’s Antique Mall & Vintage Market, pickerjoes.com
RUNNER UP: Tapley’s Mercantile & Antiques, tapleysmercantile.com
BEST APARTMENT COMPLEX
WINNER: Merritt at Whitemarsh, themerritt.org
RUNNER UP: The Ellis Apartments, theellissavannah.com
BEST APPLIANCE STORE
WINNER: Livingood’s Appliance and Bedding, livingoodsonline.com
RUNNER UP: TVC Appliance & Bedding, tvcentersavannah.com
BEST ARCHITECTURE FIRM
WINNER: Shah Architecture & Interiors, shaharchitecture.com
RUNNER UP: Hansen Architects, hansensavannah.com
BEST ASSISTED LIVING/RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
WINNER: The Marshes of Skidaway Island, marshesofskidaway.com
RUNNER UP: Thrive on Skidaway, thrivesl.com/skidaway
BEST BATH DESIGN COMPANY
WINNER: Ellsworth Design Build, ellsworthdesignbuild.com
RUNNER UP: Kitchen Design Solutions, kitchendesignsolutions.com
Sandpiper Supply
Winner, Best Bath Supply Company and Runner-Up, Best Kitchen Supply Showroom
BEST OF THE BEST, Remodeled showroom at 4101 Bull St.: “Our showroom is open to homeowners, designers, plumbers and builders. We have a great variety of products and finishes to help you choose the right fixtures for your home.”
ON EMERGING TRENDS: “With our recent remodel, we have added new brands and their displays so we are able to provide Savannah with even more stylish options at a wider price range. We have several brands that are exclusively here at Sandpiper that I’m very excited to introduce to the area.”
WHAT’S NEXT: “Sandpiper will be awarding our ‘What Makes Savannah Home’ scholarship for the sixth year in a row this April. We are grateful to be celebrating our 47th year of business in Savannah and look forward to ways we can help enrich our amazing city.”
— Christy Ellis, director of showroom marketing and communications, Sandpiper Supply
BEST BATH SUPPLY COMPANY
WINNER: Sandpiper Supply, sandpipersav.com
RUNNER UP: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, ferguson.com
BEST BLINDS/SHUTTER COMPANY
WINNER: Savannah Blinds, Shutters and Shades, savannahblinds.com
RUNNER UP: Budget Blinds, budgetblinds.com
BEST CABINET MAKER
WINNER: AWD of Savannah, awdsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Custom Cabinets by Williamson Millworks, custom-cabinets.net
BEST CARPET CLEANING SERVICE
WINNER: Culver Rug Company, culverrug.com
RUNNER UP: Crystal Clear Cleaning Company, crystalclearcarpetcleaning.com
BEST CARPETING COMPANY
WINNER: Culver Rug Company, culverrug.com
RUNNER UP: The Rug Shoppe, rugshoppeflooringamerica.com
BEST CHIMNEY SWEEP
WINNER: Anderson Chimney Sweeps & Gas Log Specialties, gaslogspecialties.com
RUNNER UP: The Chimney Guy
BEST CLOSET COMPANY
WINNER: Closet & Cabinet Experts, closetspecialist.com
RUNNER UP: Closets by Design – Coastal South Carolina, closetsbydesign.com
BEST CONCRETE COMPANY
WINNER: Waters Construction and Concrete, watersconstructionandconcrete.com
RUNNER UP: CurryCrete, lcpaver.com/currycrete
Savannah Blinds, Shutters and Shades
Winner, Best Window Treatment Company and Best Blinds/Shutter Company
THE BEST OF THE BEST, Baby nursery: “We outfitted the room with two window coverings. This project showcases Hunter Douglas Pirouettes and custom-tailored draperies. Together, the two treatments give the family the most control over light in the room. When used in the closed position, the combination will be great for making the room as dark as possible for daytime naps and privacy. The pirouettes are also a great option for a nursery. Using the sheer portion of the shade provides a softer light source in the room. This project is especially close to our hearts, as we welcomed the newest addition to the owners of Savannah Blinds’ family. Since the chosen window treatments are timeless and in a classic neutral, the room can easily be repurposed as the baby ages.”
ON EMERGING TRENDS: “Sheers and multi-window coverings. … This gives more options for how much light you would like coming through a particular room or window. These are becoming very popular as people are shifting how they utilize their rooms in their home and changing home lifestyle schedules.”
— Nikki Petitt, CEO, Savannah Blinds, Shutters and Shades
BEST COUNTERTOP COMPANY
WINNER: Counter Fitters, counterfitterssav.com
RUNNER UP: Walsh Custom Surfaces, walshcustomsurfaces.com
BEST CUSTOM ART FRAMING COMPANY
WINNER: Savannah Framing Company, savannahframing.com
RUNNER UP: Friedman’s Framing, friedmansframing.com
BEST CUSTOM HOME BUILDER
WINNER: Alair Homes Savannah, alairsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Brooks Construction Group, brooksconstruct.com
BEST DOOR RETAILER
WINNER: Coastal Sash & Door Corporation, coastalsashanddoor.com
RUNNER UP: HomeSouth Architectural: A Guerry Lumber Company, homesoutharch.com
BEST ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
WINNER: Braddy Electric, braddyelectricco.com
RUNNER UP (TIE): Joyner Electric and Security, joynerelectricandsecurity.com; Mr. Electric of the Coastal Empire, GA, mrelectric.com/the-coastal-empire
BEST FABRIC COMPANY
WINNER: Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric, facebook.com/sherryshoneypotfabric
RUNNER UP: Savannah Fabric Company, savannahfabriccompany.com
BEST FENCING COMPANY
WINNER: JDH Decks and Fences, jdhdecksandfences.com
RUNNER UP: Savannah Fence Company, savannahfencingcompany.com
BEST FURNITURE STORE – NEW
WINNER: Whelan’s Furniture, whelanshome.com
RUNNER UP: One Fish Two Fish, onefishstore.com
Ellsworth Design Build
Winner, Best Bath Design Company, Best “Green” Building Company and Best Historic Preservation Company
THE BEST OF THE BEST: Kitchen with repurposed materials, “The homeowner’s desire to feature repurposed materials in her new kitchen sparked a convergence of sustainability and creativity. Salvaged barnwood sourced locally through Re:Purpose Savannah, utilized for floating shelves and cladding for the island and beams, infuses the kitchen with character and warmth. Meanwhile, a vintage door, also found at Re:Purpose Savannah, seamlessly transitions into its new role as the entrance to the pantry, blending charm with practicality. The repetition of the reclaimed material guides one’s gaze throughout the space. With each reclaimed element carefully integrated, the kitchen transcends mere renovation, becoming a testament to resourcefulness and conscientious design — a core value of Ellsworth Design Build.”
— Kelly Waters, interior designer, Ellsworth Design Build
BEST FURNITURE STORE – OUTDOOR
WINNER: Teak + Table Outdoor Living, teakandtable.com
RUNNER UP: The Goods Savannah, facebook.com/people/The-goods/100086724450356/
BEST FURNITURE STORE – USED
WINNER: Clutter Furnishings & Interiors, cluttersav.com
RUNNER UP: Cents and Sensibility, centssensibility.com
BEST GARAGE DOOR COMPANY
WINNER: Overhead Door Company of Savannah, overheaddoorofsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Padgett Overhead Garage Doors, padgettgaragedoors.com
BEST GENERAL CONTRACTOR
WINNER: Alair Homes Savannah, alairsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: American Craftsman Renovations, americancraftsmanrenovations.com
BEST “GREEN” BUILDING COMPANY
WINNER: Ellsworth Design Build, ellsworthdesignbuild.com
RUNNER UP: Robin Restoration, robinrestoration.com
BEST “GREEN” DESIGN COMPANY
WINNER: Greenline Architecture, greenlinearch.com
RUNNER UP: Felder & Associates, felderassociates.net
BEST HANDYMAN
WINNER: Mr. Handyman of Greater Savannah, mrhandyman.com/greater-savannah
RUNNER UP: Richards Coastal Construction, richardscoastalconstruction.com
Anne Pappas Interiors
Winner, Best Interior Design Firm
BEST OF THE BEST, Flicker Road residence, Palmetto Bluff: “The clients in this project had a well-curated eye and passion for art. We took design direction from their established collection. Our intent was for the interior design to be intentional and understated.”
ON EMERGING TRENDS: “While we try to stay away from trends, some of the emerging trends that we feel are timeless are layering texture and bringing back warm tones. One of the hallways features textured wallpaper ceilings and walls with overscale, warm light fixtures. The atmosphere in the study is also another area where we created warmth by lacquering the walls, trim and ceiling in a current, earthy green hue.”
ON WHAT’S NEXT: “We were recently hired by HGTV to consult, design and procure furnishings for a home in downtown Savannah being featured on ‘100 Day Dream Home.’ The episode is scheduled to be shot this May and will air later this year.”
— Anne Pappas, principal interior designer, Anne Pappas Interiors
BEST HARDWARE STORE
WINNER: Islands Ace Hardware, acehardware.com/store-details/14407
RUNNER UP: Maycrest Hardware, maycresthardware.com
BEST HARDWOOD FLOORING COMPANY
WINNER: Culver Rug Company, culverrug.com
RUNNER UP: Eckard’s Flooring Design Center, eckardsflooring.com
BEST HEATING/AC COMPANY
WINNER: Byrd Heating & Air Conditioning, byrdheatingandair.com
RUNNER UP: Canady’s Heating, Air & Plumbing Service, canadys.com
BEST HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMPANY
WINNER: Ellsworth Design Build, ellsworthdesignbuild.com
RUNNER UP: Robin Restoration, robinrestoration.com
BEST HOME ACCESSORIES STORE
WINNER: One Fish Two Fish, onefishstore.com
RUNNER UP: Clutter Furnishings & Interiors, cluttersav.com
BEST HOME CLEANING SERVICE
WINNER: Hubbard’s Maid Service, hubbardsmaidservice.com
RUNNER UP: Merry Maids of Savannah, merrymaids.com/savannah
BEST HOME INSPECTION COMPANY
WINNER: Savannah Home Inspection, inspectingsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Housemaster of Savannah, savannah.housemaster.com
BEST HOME INSURANCE AGENT
WINNER: Timothy Blanco, Chatham Insurance Partners, chathaminsurance.com/timothy-blanco
RUNNER UP: Declan Finnerty, State Farm, declanfinnerty.com
Beckler Design Studio
Winner, Best Landscape Design Company
BEST OF THE BEST, Darden residence, Isle of Hope: “Janet Darden came to us in the fall of 2023 disappointed with her existing landscape. She has a classical, symmetrical, clean white home overlooking the marsh across from Wormsloe Plantation, but the landscape was disordered and lacked a vision. Janet trusted us to implement a low maintenance landscape diverse in texture and color that was architecturally appropriate and had interest year-round. In early 2024, we used a mix of shrubs that would never get taller than the client’s windows — limiting the need for maintenance. Shrubs like wintergreen boxwood and pringles podocarpus accented by Cerise Charm loropetalum create unity for the foundation, while splashes of color fill in focal points. As part of a two-phase installation, the remainder of the flowers and courtyard rose garden will be planted in the early spring.”
WHAT’S NEXT: As of February 2024, Joshua Beckler is now a registered landscape architect in the state of Georgia. “We look forward to continuing our residential-focused design business while also pursuing opportunities in the public realm with the design of parks and plazas.”
— Joshua Beckler, owner and landscape architect, Beckler Design Studio
BEST HOME INSURANCE AGENCY/COMPANY
WINNER: Chatham Insurance Partners, chathaminsurance.com
RUNNER UP: State Farm, statefarm.com/agent/us/ga/savannah
BEST HOME SECURITY COMPANY
WINNER: ADT Security Services, adt.com/local/ga/savannah
RUNNER UP: SafeTouch of Savannah, safetouchsavannah.com
BEST INTERIOR DECORATOR
WINNER: Linen + Line Designs and Kitchens, facebook.com/linenandline/
BEST INTERIOR DESIGN FIRM
WINNER: Anne Pappas Interiors, annepappasinteriors.com
RUNNER UP: Curry & Co., currysalandi.com
BEST KITCHEN DESIGN COMPANY
WINNER: Jamestown Designer Kitchens, jamestownkitchens.com
RUNNER UP: Kitchen Design Solutions, kitchendesignsolutions.com
BEST KITCHEN SUPPLY SHOWROOM
WINNER: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, build.com/showroom/branch/savannah-ga-showroom-0041
RUNNER UP: Sandpiper Supply Inc., sandpipersav.com
BEST LANDSCAPE DESIGN COMPANY
WINNER: Beckler Design Studio, becklerdesignstudio.com
RUNNER UP: Tidewater Landscape Management, tidewaterusa.com
BEST LAWN CARE COMPANY
WINNER: The Nelson Group, nelsongroup.us
RUNNER UP: Tidewater Landscape Management, tidewaterusa.com
Pace Lighting
Winner, Best Lighting Showroom
THE BEST OF THE BEST, Massey residence featuring Pace Lighting in collaboration with lighting expert Sarah Milton; interior designer, Chad Mabry, The Design Guy; and builder, Redmond Construction: “This home is the definition of coastal luxury in every way. The design allows so many amazing features to shine, and every lighting selection is thoughtful and works beautifully in each space.”
ON EMERGING TRENDS: “We love seeing the nature-inspired motifs, too, which is an ever-growing trend in the lighting space — especially when a fixture uses the play of light and shadow to create stunning shadow patterns on your ceilings and walls.”
WHAT’S NEXT: “Pace Lighting is already the most awarded lighting showroom in North America by our industry peers, and in 2024, we are expanding in new and exciting ways! With the growing additions to our home decor, furniture and gift items, we are looking to be a ‘must-visit’ shopping destination for Savannah for all kinds of unique finds. We are also launching a new web-only brand, Silk and Sand, this spring to provide curated decor representing coastal living and trends.”
— Lisa Bartlett, owner and CEO, Pace Lighting
BEST LIGHTING SHOWROOM
WINNER: Pace Lighting, pacelighting.com
RUNNER UP: Visual Comfort & Co., visualcomfort.com/savannah
BEST LOCAL FURNITURE MAKER
WINNER: AWD of Savannah, awdsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Brian Rickenbacker, rickenbackerfurnitureandrepair.com
BEST LUMBER COMPANY
WINNER: Guerry Lumber, guerrylumber.com
RUNNER UP: Gaster Lumber & Hardware, gasterlumber.com
BEST MARBLE/GRANITE COMPANY
WINNER: Counter Fitters, counterfitterssav.com
RUNNER UP: AGM Imports, agmimports.com
BEST MATTRESS STORE
WINNER: Green Frog Sleep Center, greenfrogsleepcenter.com
RUNNER UP: Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding, livingoodsonline.com
BEST METAL FABRICATOR
WINNER: Forsyth Metal Works, forsythmetalworks.com
RUNNER UP: Savannah MetalWorks, smwog.com
BEST MILLWORK COMPANY
WINNER: Guerry Lumber, guerrylumber.com
RUNNER UP: Coastal Millworks of Savannah, facebook.com/coastalmillworksofsavannah
BEST MORTGAGE/LENDING INSTITUTION
WINNER: SouthState Bank, southstatebank.com
RUNNER UP: First Coast Mortgage, firstcoastmortgage.com
Herb Creek Landscape Supply
Winner, Best Nursery/Garden Center
BEST OF THE BEST, Tropical landscape around a pool: “This project was special to the company due to the challenge of satisfying the homeowner’s requests while staying practical. A South Florida-style landscape was desired but had to be accomplished using plant material that would thrive in our climate. It is also worth mentioning that Low Country Landscapes — the sister company to Herb Creek — does all landscape installations.”
ON EMERGING TRENDS: “The demand for beautiful and functional outdoor living spaces is on the rise. Not only do they provide an aesthetically pleasing space to entertain, but they also increase the value of your home.”
WHAT’S NEXT: “Our Sandfly location is celebrating 20 years, and the Thunderbolt location is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Our Digger’s Club is celebrating its 13-year anniversary and honoring the life of Jimmy Buffet with our tagline: ‘It’s Herb Creek O’Clock.’”
— Ami Zipperer, co-owner, Herb Creek Landscape Supply
BEST MOVING COMPANY
WINNER: Two Men and a Truck, twomenandatrucksavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Savannah Moving, savannahmoving.com
BEST NEW HOME BUILDER
WINNER: Alair Homes Savannah, alairsavannah.com
RUNNER UP: Brooks Construction Group, brooksconstruct.com
BEST NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER
WINNER: Herb Creek Landscape, herbcreek.com
RUNNER UP: Hester & Zipperer, hesterandzipperer.blogspot.com
BEST ORGANIZING COMPANY
WINNER: House of Von, houseofvon.com
RUNNER UP: Orchid Organizing, orchidorganizing.com
BEST OUTDOOR LIGHTING COMPANY
WINNER: Nitelites – The Outdoor Lighting Professionals, nitelites.com
RUNNER UP: Visual Comfort & Co., visualcomfort.com/savannah
BEST OUTDOOR SHADE/AWNINGS
WINNER: Coastal Canvas Products, coastalcanvas.com
RUNNER UP: Savannah Awnings & Outdoor Comfort, facebook.com/savannahawnings
BEST PAINT STORE
WINNER: Spectrum Paint, spectrumpaint.com
RUNNER UP: Islands Ace Hardware, acehardware.com/store-details/14407
BEST PAINTING CONTRACTOR
WINNER: Sharpe Painting
RUNNER UP: CertaPro Painters of Savannah, GA, certapro.com/savannah
Soap on a Rope
Winner, Best Window Washing Company and Runner-Up, Best Pressure Washing Company
BEST OF THE BEST, Pride in the city’s beauty: “Window washing and power washing are the heart of our company. We pride ourselves in helping homeowners and business owners keep high standards and level up in cleanliness.”
— Meg Poland, commercial and residential coordinator, Soap on a Rope
BEST PEST CONTROL
WINNER: Yates-Astro Terminte & Pest Control, yates-astro.com
RUNNER UP: Bee Green Pest Solutions, beegreenpestsolutions.com
BEST PLANNED COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
WINNER: The Landings, thelandings.com
RUNNER UP: Savannah Quarters, savannahquarters.com
BEST PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
WINNER: Henry Plumbing Company, henryplumbingco.com
RUNNER UP: Hutson Plumbing Company, hutsonplumbing.com
BEST POOL INSTALLATION COMPANY
WINNER: Clearwater Pools & Patios, clearwaterpools-patios.com
RUNNER UP: Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products, pridepools.com
BEST POOL MAINTENANCE COMPANY
WINNER: Clearwater Pools & Patios, clearwaterpools-patios.com
RUNNER UP: Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products, pridepools.com
BEST PRESSURE WASHING COMPANY
WINNER: Mr. Wright Pressure Washing, mrwrightpres28.wixsite.com
RUNNER UP (TIE): Soap on a Rope, soaponaropeinc.com; Window Gang, windowgang.com
BEST PROPERTY MANAGER
WINNER: Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, danielravenelsir.com
RUNNER UP: Lanier Property Management, laniermanagement.com
BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT
WINNER: Casey Schivera, Seabolt Real Estate, seaboltrealestate.com
RUNNER UP: Ashley Brooke Powell, Ashley Brooke Properties, ashleybrookeproperties.com
Daniel Ravenel, Sotheby’s International Realty
Winner, Best Real Estate Company and Best Property Manager
BEST OF THE BEST, 11 Longbridge Road: “A spectacular waterfront listing represented by Realtor Stewart Marshall. Impeccably photographed with a cinematic property video, a reel posted on the company’s Instagram account has garnered over 100,000 views.”
ON EMERGING TRENDS: “Service beyond expectation is the emerging trend showcased with this property. Recently, Marshall hosted an invitation-only Broker’s Open House featuring bottles of Sotheby’s label wine and gourmet cheeses. The immersive experience highlighted the unmatched lifestyle available to the future owner
of 11 Longbridge Road.”
WHAT’S NEXT: “2024 will see Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty agents travel to the Sotheby’s International Realty Global Networking Event in September. This exclusive opportunity engages thousands of talented agents from around the globe in one location where strategic connections are forged that yield incredible results for the brand’s clientele.”
— Daniel Ravenel Jr., chief operating officer, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty
BEST REAL ESTATE APPRAISER
WINNER: Chris Cook, Dewitt Cook & Associates, dewittappraisals.net/contactus
RUNNER UP: Stephen Ham, colliers.com/en/experts/stephen-ham
BEST REAL ESTATE CLOSING ATTORNEY
WINNER: Douglas McManamy, McManamy Jackson Hollis, mjhfirm.com
RUNNER UP: Matt Toler, Toler Law, tmlawsav.com
BEST REAL ESTATE TEAM
WINNER: The Ezelle Strong Team, Carolyn Ezelle and Lavinia Strong, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, facebook.com/ezellestrongrealestateteam
RUNNER UP: Team Callahan at Keller Williams, realestateinsavannah.net
BEST REAL ESTATE COMPANY
WINNER: Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, danielravenelsir.com
RUNNER UP: Keller Williams Realty, kw.com
BEST REMODELING COMPANY
WINNER: Tollison & Co., tollisonandcompany.com
RUNNER UP: Alair Homes Savannah, alairsavannah.com
BEST RESIDENTIAL AUDIO/VIDEO COMPANY
WINNER: Rody’s Audio Warehouse, rodysaudiowarehouse.com
RUNNER UP: Sight & Sound Technologies, sightandsoundtechnologies.com
BEST RESIDENTIAL MOSQUITO CONTROL COMPANY
WINNER: Yates-Astro Terminte & Pest Control, yates-astro.com
RUNNER UP (TIE): Mosquito Authority, bugsbite.com; Mosquito Joe of Coastal Georgia, coastalgeorgia.mosquitojoe.com
BEST ROOFING COMPANY
WINNER: Grassi Roofing, grassiroofing.com
RUNNER UP: Michael’s Roofing, michaelsroofingsavannah.com
BEST RUG COMPANY
WINNER: Culver Rug Co., culverrug.com
RUNNER UP: The Rug Shoppe, rugshoppeflooringamerica.com
Savannah Hardscapes
Winner, Best Stone/Hardscape Company
BEST OF THE BEST, Driveway with clay pavers for an elevated look: “Savannah Hardscapes has a long-standing relationship with the area’s premier communities. We are familiar with the unique look and feel of each community, and this particular project was inspired by the historic Southern charm of the Lowcountry. The scale also allowed our team to deliver a custom design that best suited the layout of the property.”
ON EMERGING TRENDS: “Clay paver driveways continue to grow in popularity over traditional concrete. The historic look can be tailored to match your home’s exterior, and the quality and durability of clay pavers mean longer-lasting results with fewer repairs over many decades.”
WHAT’S NEXT: “Savannah Hardscapes just celebrated 27 years in business! We have recently expanded our sales team to cover more territory in Georgia, from Savannah to Brunswick. Our team is excited to take on more residential and commercial projects in 2024.”
— Brittany Leffler, marketing and social media manager, Savannah Hardscapes
BEST STONE/HARDSCAPE COMPANY
WINNER: Savannah Hardscapes, savannahhardscapes.com
RUNNER UP: Garden State Tile & Design of Savannah, gstile.com/location/savannah-ga
BEST TILE COMPANY
WINNER: Garden State Tile & Design of Savannah, gstile.com/location/savannah-ga
RUNNER UP: Savannah Surfaces, savannahsurfaces.com
BEST UPHOLSTERER
WINNER: Taylor Upholstering Co., taylorupholstering.com
RUNNER UP: Davis Upholstery
BEST UTILITY COMPANY
WINNER: Georgia Power, georgiapower.com
RUNNER UP: Atlanta Gas Light, atlantagaslight.com
BEST WINDOW RETAILER
WINNER: Window World of Savannah, windowworld.com
RUNNER UP: Coastal Sash & Door Corporation, coastalsashanddoor.com
BEST WINDOW TREATMENT COMPANY
WINNER: Savannah Blinds, Shutters and Shades, savannahblinds.com
RUNNER UP: Budget Blinds, budgetblinds.com
BEST WINDOW WASHING COMPANY
WINNER: Soap on a Rope, soaponaropeinc.com
RUNNER UP: Clearview Coastal Window and Pressure Cleaning, clearviewcoastal.com