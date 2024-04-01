Best of Savannah HOMES 2024

The results are in for our annual reader-voted poll of top contractors, designers and more

OUR 16TH ANNUAL READERS’ CHOICE SURVEY celebrates the city’s esteemed design community, with over 150 winners and runners-up. Whether the refrigerator needs repair or you are ready to build your dream home, these are the local experts who Savannah and the Lowcountry trust to get the job done best.

How the list works: The Best of Savannah HOMES winners were determined by reader votes alone. Only one ballot per voter was accepted; duplicate ballots and those without a verifiable name and address were automatically disqualified. Savannah magazine does not control how honorees campaigned.

BEST ANTIQUE FURNITURE STORE

WINNER: Jere’s Antiques, jeresantiques.com

RUNNER UP: Seventh Heaven Antiques, antiquesinsavannah.com

BEST ANTIQUE MALL

WINNER: Picker Joe’s Antique Mall & Vintage Market, pickerjoes.com

RUNNER UP: Tapley’s Mercantile & Antiques, tapleysmercantile.com

BEST APARTMENT COMPLEX

WINNER: Merritt at Whitemarsh, themerritt.org

RUNNER UP: The Ellis Apartments, theellissavannah.com

BEST APPLIANCE STORE

WINNER: Livingood’s Appliance and Bedding, livingoodsonline.com

RUNNER UP: TVC Appliance & Bedding, tvcentersavannah.com

BEST ARCHITECTURE FIRM

WINNER: Shah Architecture & Interiors, shaharchitecture.com

RUNNER UP: Hansen Architects, hansensavannah.com

BEST ASSISTED LIVING/RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

WINNER: The Marshes of Skidaway Island, marshesofskidaway.com

RUNNER UP: Thrive on Skidaway, thrivesl.com/skidaway

BEST BATH DESIGN COMPANY

WINNER: Ellsworth Design Build, ellsworthdesignbuild.com

RUNNER UP: Kitchen Design Solutions, kitchendesignsolutions.com

Courtesy Sandpiper Supply Sandpiper Supply Winner, Best Bath Supply Company and Runner-Up, Best Kitchen Supply Showroom BEST OF THE BEST, Remodeled showroom at 4101 Bull St.: “Our showroom is open to homeowners, designers, plumbers and builders. We have a great variety of products and finishes to help you choose the right fixtures for your home.” ON EMERGING TRENDS: “With our recent remodel, we have added new brands and their displays so we are able to provide Savannah with even more stylish options at a wider price range. We have several brands that are exclusively here at Sandpiper that I’m very excited to introduce to the area.” WHAT’S NEXT: “Sandpiper will be awarding our ‘What Makes Savannah Home’ scholarship for the sixth year in a row this April. We are grateful to be celebrating our 47th year of business in Savannah and look forward to ways we can help enrich our amazing city.” — Christy Ellis, director of showroom marketing and communications, Sandpiper Supply

BEST BATH SUPPLY COMPANY

WINNER: Sandpiper Supply, sandpipersav.com

RUNNER UP: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, ferguson.com

BEST BLINDS/SHUTTER COMPANY

WINNER: Savannah Blinds, Shutters and Shades, savannahblinds.com

RUNNER UP: Budget Blinds, budgetblinds.com

BEST CABINET MAKER

WINNER: AWD of Savannah, awdsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Custom Cabinets by Williamson Millworks, custom-cabinets.net

BEST CARPET CLEANING SERVICE

WINNER: Culver Rug Company, culverrug.com

RUNNER UP: Crystal Clear Cleaning Company, crystalclearcarpetcleaning.com

BEST CARPETING COMPANY

WINNER: Culver Rug Company, culverrug.com

RUNNER UP: The Rug Shoppe, rugshoppeflooringamerica.com

BEST CHIMNEY SWEEP

WINNER: Anderson Chimney Sweeps & Gas Log Specialties, gaslogspecialties.com

RUNNER UP: The Chimney Guy

BEST CLOSET COMPANY

WINNER: Closet & Cabinet Experts, closetspecialist.com

RUNNER UP: Closets by Design – Coastal South Carolina, closetsbydesign.com

BEST CONCRETE COMPANY

WINNER: Waters Construction and Concrete, watersconstructionandconcrete.com

RUNNER UP: CurryCrete, lcpaver.com/currycrete

Courtesy Savannah Blinds, Shutters and Shades Savannah Blinds, Shutters and Shades Winner, Best Window Treatment Company and Best Blinds/Shutter Company THE BEST OF THE BEST, Baby nursery: “We outfitted the room with two window coverings. This project showcases Hunter Douglas Pirouettes and custom-tailored draperies. Together, the two treatments give the family the most control over light in the room. When used in the closed position, the combination will be great for making the room as dark as possible for daytime naps and privacy. The pirouettes are also a great option for a nursery. Using the sheer portion of the shade provides a softer light source in the room. This project is especially close to our hearts, as we welcomed the newest addition to the owners of Savannah Blinds’ family. Since the chosen window treatments are timeless and in a classic neutral, the room can easily be repurposed as the baby ages.” ON EMERGING TRENDS: “Sheers and multi-window coverings. … This gives more options for how much light you would like coming through a particular room or window. These are becoming very popular as people are shifting how they utilize their rooms in their home and changing home lifestyle schedules.” — Nikki Petitt, CEO, Savannah Blinds, Shutters and Shades

BEST COUNTERTOP COMPANY

WINNER: Counter Fitters, counterfitterssav.com

RUNNER UP: Walsh Custom Surfaces, walshcustomsurfaces.com

BEST CUSTOM ART FRAMING COMPANY

WINNER: Savannah Framing Company, savannahframing.com

RUNNER UP: Friedman’s Framing, friedmansframing.com

BEST CUSTOM HOME BUILDER

WINNER: Alair Homes Savannah, alairsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Brooks Construction Group, brooksconstruct.com

BEST DOOR RETAILER

WINNER: Coastal Sash & Door Corporation, coastalsashanddoor.com

RUNNER UP: HomeSouth Architectural: A Guerry Lumber Company, homesoutharch.com

BEST ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

WINNER: Braddy Electric, braddyelectricco.com

RUNNER UP (TIE): Joyner Electric and Security, joynerelectricandsecurity.com; Mr. Electric of the Coastal Empire, GA, mrelectric.com/the-coastal-empire

BEST FABRIC COMPANY

WINNER: Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric, facebook.com/sherryshoneypotfabric

RUNNER UP: Savannah Fabric Company, savannahfabriccompany.com

BEST FENCING COMPANY

WINNER: JDH Decks and Fences, jdhdecksandfences.com

RUNNER UP: Savannah Fence Company, savannahfencingcompany.com

BEST FURNITURE STORE – NEW

WINNER: Whelan’s Furniture, whelanshome.com

RUNNER UP: One Fish Two Fish, onefishstore.com

Courtesy Ellsworth Design Build Ellsworth Design Build Winner, Best Bath Design Company, Best “Green” Building Company and Best Historic Preservation Company THE BEST OF THE BEST: Kitchen with repurposed materials, “The homeowner’s desire to feature repurposed materials in her new kitchen sparked a convergence of sustainability and creativity. Salvaged barnwood sourced locally through Re:Purpose Savannah, utilized for floating shelves and cladding for the island and beams, infuses the kitchen with character and warmth. Meanwhile, a vintage door, also found at Re:Purpose Savannah, seamlessly transitions into its new role as the entrance to the pantry, blending charm with practicality. The repetition of the reclaimed material guides one’s gaze throughout the space. With each reclaimed element carefully integrated, the kitchen transcends mere renovation, becoming a testament to resourcefulness and conscientious design — a core value of Ellsworth Design Build.” — Kelly Waters, interior designer, Ellsworth Design Build

BEST FURNITURE STORE – OUTDOOR

WINNER: Teak + Table Outdoor Living, teakandtable.com

RUNNER UP: The Goods Savannah, facebook.com/people/The-goods/100086724450356/

BEST FURNITURE STORE – USED

WINNER: Clutter Furnishings & Interiors, cluttersav.com

RUNNER UP: Cents and Sensibility, centssensibility.com

BEST GARAGE DOOR COMPANY

WINNER: Overhead Door Company of Savannah, overheaddoorofsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Padgett Overhead Garage Doors, padgettgaragedoors.com

BEST GENERAL CONTRACTOR

WINNER: Alair Homes Savannah, alairsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: American Craftsman Renovations, americancraftsmanrenovations.com

BEST “GREEN” BUILDING COMPANY

WINNER: Ellsworth Design Build, ellsworthdesignbuild.com

RUNNER UP: Robin Restoration, robinrestoration.com

BEST “GREEN” DESIGN COMPANY

WINNER: Greenline Architecture, greenlinearch.com

RUNNER UP: Felder & Associates, felderassociates.net

BEST HANDYMAN

WINNER: Mr. Handyman of Greater Savannah, mrhandyman.com/greater-savannah

RUNNER UP: Richards Coastal Construction, richardscoastalconstruction.com

Photo by Michael Schalk Anne Pappas Interiors Winner, Best Interior Design Firm BEST OF THE BEST, Flicker Road residence, Palmetto Bluff: “The clients in this project had a well-curated eye and passion for art. We took design direction from their established collection. Our intent was for the interior design to be intentional and understated.”



ON EMERGING TRENDS: “While we try to stay away from trends, some of the emerging trends that we feel are timeless are layering texture and bringing back warm tones. One of the hallways features textured wallpaper ceilings and walls with overscale, warm light fixtures. The atmosphere in the study is also another area where we created warmth by lacquering the walls, trim and ceiling in a current, earthy green hue.” ON WHAT’S NEXT: “We were recently hired by HGTV to consult, design and procure furnishings for a home in downtown Savannah being featured on ‘100 Day Dream Home.’ The episode is scheduled to be shot this May and will air later this year.” — Anne Pappas, principal interior designer, Anne Pappas Interiors

BEST HARDWARE STORE

WINNER: Islands Ace Hardware, acehardware.com/store-details/14407

RUNNER UP: Maycrest Hardware, maycresthardware.com

BEST HARDWOOD FLOORING COMPANY

WINNER: Culver Rug Company, culverrug.com

RUNNER UP: Eckard’s Flooring Design Center, eckardsflooring.com

BEST HEATING/AC COMPANY

WINNER: Byrd Heating & Air Conditioning, byrdheatingandair.com

RUNNER UP: Canady’s Heating, Air & Plumbing Service, canadys.com

BEST HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMPANY

WINNER: Ellsworth Design Build, ellsworthdesignbuild.com

RUNNER UP: Robin Restoration, robinrestoration.com

BEST HOME ACCESSORIES STORE

WINNER: One Fish Two Fish, onefishstore.com

RUNNER UP: Clutter Furnishings & Interiors, cluttersav.com

BEST HOME CLEANING SERVICE

WINNER: Hubbard’s Maid Service, hubbardsmaidservice.com

RUNNER UP: Merry Maids of Savannah, merrymaids.com/savannah

BEST HOME INSPECTION COMPANY

WINNER: Savannah Home Inspection, inspectingsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Housemaster of Savannah, savannah.housemaster.com

BEST HOME INSURANCE AGENT

WINNER: Timothy Blanco, Chatham Insurance Partners, chathaminsurance.com/timothy-blanco

RUNNER UP: Declan Finnerty, State Farm, declanfinnerty.com

Courtesy Beckler Design Studio Beckler Design Studio Winner, Best Landscape Design Company BEST OF THE BEST, Darden residence, Isle of Hope: “Janet Darden came to us in the fall of 2023 disappointed with her existing landscape. She has a classical, symmetrical, clean white home overlooking the marsh across from Wormsloe Plantation, but the landscape was disordered and lacked a vision. Janet trusted us to implement a low maintenance landscape diverse in texture and color that was architecturally appropriate and had interest year-round. In early 2024, we used a mix of shrubs that would never get taller than the client’s windows — limiting the need for maintenance. Shrubs like wintergreen boxwood and pringles podocarpus accented by Cerise Charm loropetalum create unity for the foundation, while splashes of color fill in focal points. As part of a two-phase installation, the remainder of the flowers and courtyard rose garden will be planted in the early spring.” WHAT’S NEXT: As of February 2024, Joshua Beckler is now a registered landscape architect in the state of Georgia. “We look forward to continuing our residential-focused design business while also pursuing opportunities in the public realm with the design of parks and plazas.” — Joshua Beckler, owner and landscape architect, Beckler Design Studio

BEST HOME INSURANCE AGENCY/COMPANY

WINNER: Chatham Insurance Partners, chathaminsurance.com

RUNNER UP: State Farm, statefarm.com/agent/us/ga/savannah

BEST HOME SECURITY COMPANY

WINNER: ADT Security Services, adt.com/local/ga/savannah

RUNNER UP: SafeTouch of Savannah, safetouchsavannah.com

BEST INTERIOR DECORATOR

WINNER: Linen + Line Designs and Kitchens, facebook.com/linenandline/

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN FIRM

WINNER: Anne Pappas Interiors, annepappasinteriors.com

RUNNER UP: Curry & Co., currysalandi.com

BEST KITCHEN DESIGN COMPANY

WINNER: Jamestown Designer Kitchens, jamestownkitchens.com

RUNNER UP: Kitchen Design Solutions, kitchendesignsolutions.com

BEST KITCHEN SUPPLY SHOWROOM

WINNER: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, build.com/showroom/branch/savannah-ga-showroom-0041

RUNNER UP: Sandpiper Supply Inc., sandpipersav.com

BEST LANDSCAPE DESIGN COMPANY

WINNER: Beckler Design Studio, becklerdesignstudio.com

RUNNER UP: Tidewater Landscape Management, tidewaterusa.com

BEST LAWN CARE COMPANY

WINNER: The Nelson Group, nelsongroup.us

RUNNER UP: Tidewater Landscape Management, tidewaterusa.com

Courtesy Pace Lighting Pace Lighting Winner, Best Lighting Showroom THE BEST OF THE BEST, Massey residence featuring Pace Lighting in collaboration with lighting expert Sarah Milton; interior designer, Chad Mabry, The Design Guy; and builder, Redmond Construction: “This home is the definition of coastal luxury in every way. The design allows so many amazing features to shine, and every lighting selection is thoughtful and works beautifully in each space.” ON EMERGING TRENDS: “We love seeing the nature-inspired motifs, too, which is an ever-growing trend in the lighting space — especially when a fixture uses the play of light and shadow to create stunning shadow patterns on your ceilings and walls.” WHAT’S NEXT: “Pace Lighting is already the most awarded lighting showroom in North America by our industry peers, and in 2024, we are expanding in new and exciting ways! With the growing additions to our home decor, furniture and gift items, we are looking to be a ‘must-visit’ shopping destination for Savannah for all kinds of unique finds. We are also launching a new web-only brand, Silk and Sand, this spring to provide curated decor representing coastal living and trends.” — Lisa Bartlett, owner and CEO, Pace Lighting

BEST LIGHTING SHOWROOM

WINNER: Pace Lighting, pacelighting.com

RUNNER UP: Visual Comfort & Co., visualcomfort.com/savannah

BEST LOCAL FURNITURE MAKER

WINNER: AWD of Savannah, awdsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Brian Rickenbacker, rickenbackerfurnitureandrepair.com

BEST LUMBER COMPANY

WINNER: Guerry Lumber, guerrylumber.com

RUNNER UP: Gaster Lumber & Hardware, gasterlumber.com

BEST MARBLE/GRANITE COMPANY

WINNER: Counter Fitters, counterfitterssav.com

RUNNER UP: AGM Imports, agmimports.com

BEST MATTRESS STORE

WINNER: Green Frog Sleep Center, greenfrogsleepcenter.com

RUNNER UP: Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding, livingoodsonline.com

BEST METAL FABRICATOR

WINNER: Forsyth Metal Works, forsythmetalworks.com

RUNNER UP: Savannah MetalWorks, smwog.com

BEST MILLWORK COMPANY

WINNER: Guerry Lumber, guerrylumber.com

RUNNER UP: Coastal Millworks of Savannah, facebook.com/coastalmillworksofsavannah

BEST MORTGAGE/LENDING INSTITUTION

WINNER: SouthState Bank, southstatebank.com

RUNNER UP: First Coast Mortgage, firstcoastmortgage.com

Courtesy Herb Creek Landscape Supply Herb Creek Landscape Supply Winner, Best Nursery/Garden Center BEST OF THE BEST, Tropical landscape around a pool: “This project was special to the company due to the challenge of satisfying the homeowner’s requests while staying practical. A South Florida-style landscape was desired but had to be accomplished using plant material that would thrive in our climate. It is also worth mentioning that Low Country Landscapes — the sister company to Herb Creek — does all landscape installations.” ON EMERGING TRENDS: “The demand for beautiful and functional outdoor living spaces is on the rise. Not only do they provide an aesthetically pleasing space to entertain, but they also increase the value of your home.” WHAT’S NEXT: “Our Sandfly location is celebrating 20 years, and the Thunderbolt location is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Our Digger’s Club is celebrating its 13-year anniversary and honoring the life of Jimmy Buffet with our tagline: ‘It’s Herb Creek O’Clock.’” — Ami Zipperer, co-owner, Herb Creek Landscape Supply

BEST MOVING COMPANY

WINNER: Two Men and a Truck, twomenandatrucksavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Savannah Moving, savannahmoving.com

BEST NEW HOME BUILDER

WINNER: Alair Homes Savannah, alairsavannah.com

RUNNER UP: Brooks Construction Group, brooksconstruct.com

BEST NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER

WINNER: Herb Creek Landscape, herbcreek.com

RUNNER UP: Hester & Zipperer, hesterandzipperer.blogspot.com

BEST ORGANIZING COMPANY

WINNER: House of Von, houseofvon.com

RUNNER UP: Orchid Organizing, orchidorganizing.com

BEST OUTDOOR LIGHTING COMPANY

WINNER: Nitelites – The Outdoor Lighting Professionals, nitelites.com

RUNNER UP: Visual Comfort & Co., visualcomfort.com/savannah

BEST OUTDOOR SHADE/AWNINGS

WINNER: Coastal Canvas Products, coastalcanvas.com

RUNNER UP: Savannah Awnings & Outdoor Comfort, facebook.com/savannahawnings

BEST PAINT STORE

WINNER: Spectrum Paint, spectrumpaint.com

RUNNER UP: Islands Ace Hardware, acehardware.com/store-details/14407

BEST PAINTING CONTRACTOR

WINNER: Sharpe Painting

RUNNER UP: CertaPro Painters of Savannah, GA, certapro.com/savannah

Courtesy Soap On A Rope Soap on a Rope Winner, Best Window Washing Company and Runner-Up, Best Pressure Washing Company BEST OF THE BEST, Pride in the city’s beauty: “Window washing and power washing are the heart of our company. We pride ourselves in helping homeowners and business owners keep high standards and level up in cleanliness.” — Meg Poland, commercial and residential coordinator, Soap on a Rope

BEST PEST CONTROL

WINNER: Yates-Astro Terminte & Pest Control, yates-astro.com

RUNNER UP: Bee Green Pest Solutions, beegreenpestsolutions.com

BEST PLANNED COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

WINNER: The Landings, thelandings.com

RUNNER UP: Savannah Quarters, savannahquarters.com

BEST PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

WINNER: Henry Plumbing Company, henryplumbingco.com

RUNNER UP: Hutson Plumbing Company, hutsonplumbing.com

BEST POOL INSTALLATION COMPANY

WINNER: Clearwater Pools & Patios, clearwaterpools-patios.com

RUNNER UP: Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products, pridepools.com

BEST POOL MAINTENANCE COMPANY

WINNER: Clearwater Pools & Patios, clearwaterpools-patios.com

RUNNER UP: Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products, pridepools.com

BEST PRESSURE WASHING COMPANY

WINNER: Mr. Wright Pressure Washing, mrwrightpres28.wixsite.com

RUNNER UP (TIE): Soap on a Rope, soaponaropeinc.com; Window Gang, windowgang.com

BEST PROPERTY MANAGER

WINNER: Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, danielravenelsir.com

RUNNER UP: Lanier Property Management, laniermanagement.com

BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT

WINNER: Casey Schivera, Seabolt Real Estate, seaboltrealestate.com

RUNNER UP: Ashley Brooke Powell, Ashley Brooke Properties, ashleybrookeproperties.com

Courtesy Keen Eye Marketing Daniel Ravenel, Sotheby’s International Realty Winner, Best Real Estate Company and Best Property Manager BEST OF THE BEST, 11 Longbridge Road: “A spectacular waterfront listing represented by Realtor Stewart Marshall. Impeccably photographed with a cinematic property video, a reel posted on the company’s Instagram account has garnered over 100,000 views.” ON EMERGING TRENDS: “Service beyond expectation is the emerging trend showcased with this property. Recently, Marshall hosted an invitation-only Broker’s Open House featuring bottles of Sotheby’s label wine and gourmet cheeses. The immersive experience highlighted the unmatched lifestyle available to the future owner

of 11 Longbridge Road.” WHAT’S NEXT: “2024 will see Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty agents travel to the Sotheby’s International Realty Global Networking Event in September. This exclusive opportunity engages thousands of talented agents from around the globe in one location where strategic connections are forged that yield incredible results for the brand’s clientele.” — Daniel Ravenel Jr., chief operating officer, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty

BEST REAL ESTATE APPRAISER

WINNER: Chris Cook, Dewitt Cook & Associates, dewittappraisals.net/contactus

RUNNER UP: Stephen Ham, colliers.com/en/experts/stephen-ham

BEST REAL ESTATE CLOSING ATTORNEY

WINNER: Douglas McManamy, McManamy Jackson Hollis, mjhfirm.com

RUNNER UP: Matt Toler, Toler Law, tmlawsav.com

BEST REAL ESTATE TEAM

WINNER: The Ezelle Strong Team, Carolyn Ezelle and Lavinia Strong, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, facebook.com/ezellestrongrealestateteam

RUNNER UP: Team Callahan at Keller Williams, realestateinsavannah.net

BEST REAL ESTATE COMPANY

WINNER: Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, danielravenelsir.com

RUNNER UP: Keller Williams Realty, kw.com

BEST REMODELING COMPANY

WINNER: Tollison & Co., tollisonandcompany.com

RUNNER UP: Alair Homes Savannah, alairsavannah.com

BEST RESIDENTIAL AUDIO/VIDEO COMPANY

WINNER: Rody’s Audio Warehouse, rodysaudiowarehouse.com

RUNNER UP: Sight & Sound Technologies, sightandsoundtechnologies.com

BEST RESIDENTIAL MOSQUITO CONTROL COMPANY

WINNER: Yates-Astro Terminte & Pest Control, yates-astro.com

RUNNER UP (TIE): Mosquito Authority, bugsbite.com; Mosquito Joe of Coastal Georgia, coastalgeorgia.mosquitojoe.com

BEST ROOFING COMPANY

WINNER: Grassi Roofing, grassiroofing.com

RUNNER UP: Michael’s Roofing, michaelsroofingsavannah.com

BEST RUG COMPANY

WINNER: Culver Rug Co., culverrug.com

RUNNER UP: The Rug Shoppe, rugshoppeflooringamerica.com

Blake Crosby Photography Savannah Hardscapes Winner, Best Stone/Hardscape Company BEST OF THE BEST, Driveway with clay pavers for an elevated look: “Savannah Hardscapes has a long-standing relationship with the area’s premier communities. We are familiar with the unique look and feel of each community, and this particular project was inspired by the historic Southern charm of the Lowcountry. The scale also allowed our team to deliver a custom design that best suited the layout of the property.” ON EMERGING TRENDS: “Clay paver driveways continue to grow in popularity over traditional concrete. The historic look can be tailored to match your home’s exterior, and the quality and durability of clay pavers mean longer-lasting results with fewer repairs over many decades.” WHAT’S NEXT: “Savannah Hardscapes just celebrated 27 years in business! We have recently expanded our sales team to cover more territory in Georgia, from Savannah to Brunswick. Our team is excited to take on more residential and commercial projects in 2024.” — Brittany Leffler, marketing and social media manager, Savannah Hardscapes

BEST STONE/HARDSCAPE COMPANY

WINNER: Savannah Hardscapes, savannahhardscapes.com

RUNNER UP: Garden State Tile & Design of Savannah, gstile.com/location/savannah-ga

BEST TILE COMPANY

WINNER: Garden State Tile & Design of Savannah, gstile.com/location/savannah-ga

RUNNER UP: Savannah Surfaces, savannahsurfaces.com

BEST UPHOLSTERER

WINNER: Taylor Upholstering Co., taylorupholstering.com

RUNNER UP: Davis Upholstery

BEST UTILITY COMPANY

WINNER: Georgia Power, georgiapower.com

RUNNER UP: Atlanta Gas Light, atlantagaslight.com

BEST WINDOW RETAILER

WINNER: Window World of Savannah, windowworld.com

RUNNER UP: Coastal Sash & Door Corporation, coastalsashanddoor.com

BEST WINDOW TREATMENT COMPANY

WINNER: Savannah Blinds, Shutters and Shades, savannahblinds.com

RUNNER UP: Budget Blinds, budgetblinds.com

BEST WINDOW WASHING COMPANY

WINNER: Soap on a Rope, soaponaropeinc.com

RUNNER UP: Clearview Coastal Window and Pressure Cleaning, clearviewcoastal.com